Samsung smartphones could pack LG batteries after the Galaxy Note 7 ‘explosion’ controversy

Global electronics giant Samsung is expected to bring the next Galaxy smartphone in 2017, after the Note 7 debacle and it is trying out all the options to avoid any mishaps this time. After the overheating and explosion issues came to the fore, the smartphone and especially its battery has been under the scanner and a lot of speculations. Many theories suggested that the cause of the issue was that there was a manufacturing defect. Now, according to a Reuters report, Samsung might sign a partnership with LG for the manufacturing of its smartphone batteries. This news was first reported by Chosun Ilbo newspaper. This move by Samsung will add to the big supplier base of Samsung.

Right now, Samsung’s source for smartphone batteries is Samsung SDI and China’s Amperex Technology. Samsung SDI is a subsidiary of Samsung itself. This move by the company to ink a deal with LG might turn fortunes for the company, as it is planning to bring a brand new smartphone Galaxy S8 in 2017. According to the Chosun Ilbo report, there is over 90 percent chance that the deal with LG to manufacture batteries, is going to be finalised sometime in 2017.

Samsung, following the severe criticism related to the issue of overheating and explosion of the Galaxy Note 7 devices, had planned to investigate and find the main cause behind it. After the fiasco, there have been many speculations as well as reports regarding the issue. Interestingly, according to a Korean media report, Samsung is not ready to share the main reason of the issue with the media. Samsung had earlier said that the reason for the Galaxy Note 7 phones to heat and sometimes explode was a minor manufacturing defect. The Investor reported that the company finished its internal investigation and sent the results to external labs lie UL and Korean testing laboratory. There was a report in NYT which said that the company’s labs themselves could not explode the phones when tried and that didn’t help the cause of the engineers to find the cause of the problem.

Two months after the launch, Samsung had to call back over 2.5 million devices owing to overheating and explosions and then later had to discontinue this production as even the replaced phones started to catch fire. Regarding the newly reported deal, neither Samsung nor LG has made any formal announcements.