Samsung S9+ 256GB variant up for grabs exclusively at Reliance Digital, Jio Store and jio.com; check cashback offer

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ with 256 GB RAM is available in the stores for Rs 72,900.

Reliance Digital today launched the Samsung S9+ 256GB exclusively across its stores with up to 6000/- cashback. Yes, you read that right. Now buy your Samsung S9+ 256GB from Reliance Digital stores, Jio Stores or jio.com and get this sweet deal. The phone was launched today at the Reliance Digital store in Infiniti Mall, Mumbai by Bollywood Actress Radhika Apte. Reliance Digital, which is a go-to destination for technology for many along with an up to Rs 6000/- cashback offer is also giving a 70% future buyback offer. The Samsung Galaxy S9+ with 256 GB RAM is available in the stores for Rs 72,900, whereas the 64 GB version of the phone is available for just Rs 64,900.

Along with the exclusive S9+ (256 GB), the Reliance Digital across the country will also have in store the complete range of Samsung S9 & S9+ phones. The new Samsung S9+ phone comes with a revolutionary camera that adapts to the human eye. The camera of the phone comes with dual aperture also has an array of features like super slow-mo, so that you don’t miss any special moments of your life; AR emoji, real-time

translation, etc.

Who can avail the offers-

In order to avail the 70% buyback offer will need to have a Jio connection and do a cumulative recharge of minimum Rs. 2500 within 12 months from any of the available Jio plans.

Reliance customers can also opt for an exclusive Jio offer on Galaxy S9, S9+ wherein users on Jio get an exclusive offer of 1 Terabyte of High-Speed 4G data along with unlimited voice & SMS for one year worth Rs. 15,000 at only Rs. 4,999. This plan will give the customer the ability to enjoy the uninterrupted video, without any daily data usage limit. They will also get to enjoy complimentary Jio Prime Membership with this offer.

Reliance Digital customers would also find up to 12 months EMI on the Samsung S9+ 256GB along with an array of finance partners

Samsung S9+ 256GB specifications-