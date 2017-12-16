Samsung plans to launch S9 and S9 Plus in February, 2018; an attempt to compete against Apple’s iPhone X

Samsung Electronics Inc. in a bid to compete against rival Apple’s recent flagship phone iPhone X is said to be planning to launch its next flagship smartphone in February, 2018. (Reuters)

Samsung Electronics Inc. in a bid to compete against rival Apple’s recent flagship phone iPhone X is said to be planning to launch its next flagship smartphone in February, 2018. The technology giants based out of South Korea is aiming to introduce two new models – Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus as early as late February and plans to launch them in early March, according to a report by Bloomberg. The new models whose details are still under wraps will be similar to the current Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus with an upgraded camera and will be released a month earlier than their predecessors. The release of the new models will be the latest introduction of Samsung products since their launch of Note 8 last September.

The Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus models were introduced in March, 2017 and release plans of the new models are still under discussion. The new models are expected to give a boost to Samsung’s dip in market share and will also serve as a strong contender helping the technology giants maintain global momentum against Apple’s recent launch of top end model iPhone X.

Apple’s recent flagship product has generated a considerable amount of steam for the company despite being priced at $999 and has also garnered praise from critics and customers alike. Analysts project positive holiday sales review by which Apple is aiming to generate $80 billion dollar in revenue in the first quarter. Bloomberg reported that before the sale of iPhone X, Samsung dominated the global smartphone shipments with 22 per cent market share with Apple finishing second with 13 per cent market share. According to Bloomberg reporting on the data by strategic analysts, Samsung will witness a further dip in their global market share next year. The data suggests that Samsung will experience 20 per cent fall in market share in 2018.

Samsung, according to reports, is also developing a smart speaker with audio and home management focus to be launched in the first half of 2018.