Samsung offering mega discounts on Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+: Here’s how you can get it at a cheaper price

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be available at select retail outlets and online exclusively on Samsung’s official online store and e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Have your eyes set on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ but worried about budget constraints? If yes, these offers by Samsung on its Galaxy S series are surely worth a look. The smartphones were unveiled a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2018 in Barcelona and were officially launched in India today. The Samsung Galaxy S9 has been launched at a price of Rs 57,900 for 64 GB variant and Rs 65,900 for the 256 GB variant. However, if you wish to buy the Plus variant of Galaxy S9 then you will need to shell out Rs 64,900 for the 64 GB variant and Rs 72,900 for 256GB variant. But there are ways to get the price down, considerably!

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be available at select retail outlets and online exclusively on Samsung’s official online store and e-commerce giant Flipkart. However, if you wish to buy the 256GB variant of Galaxy S9+, you will need to head towards the Reliance Digital stores, Samsung exclusive stores and on Samsung Shop.

As part of its latest offer, you can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 if you purchase the Galaxy S9 and S9+ on a ‘No Cost EMI’ on through HDFC Bank debit and credit cards. Cashback can be availed if you’re making the full payment using HDFC Credit Cards or by paying through HDFC CD Loan.

In order to get the smartphone with the quick cashback worth Rs 6,000, all you need to do is scan the Paytm Mall QR code at select retail stores when you purchase the smartphone.

There are some additional discount offers as well for the customers with a loyalty program. If you own an old Galaxy device, then with the Samsung Upgrade program the loyal Samsung Galaxy users will get additional Rs 6,000 bonus discount over and above the regular exchange price when they upgrade to Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Data Offers

Airtel offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+: If you buy the smartphone then you can avail a ‘Double Data’ offer from Airtel’s popular Infinity Postpaid plans. If you go with the Infinity 499, you will get 80 GB of data, unlimited calling as well as a year of Amazon Prime membership which is worth Rs 999. Similarly, with Infinity 799 plan, you can get 120GB of data, unlimited calling and one year Amazon Prime membership. You will also get a free child connection as well. Both these plans offer a free subscription to Airtel TV and Wynk Music. Other than the postpaid offers, a special Prepaid Pack is also up for grabs. By paying Rs 199 you will get 1.4GB data per day and will get unlimited calling for 28 days.

There is a way to get the Samsung Galaxy S9 even cheaper. With Airtel, you need to make a downpayment of Rs 9990 and for the next 24 months, that is two years you need pay Rs 2499 per month.

Reliance Jio offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+: Galaxy S9 and S9+ with a Reliance Jio connection will get an exclusive offer of 1 TB of 4G data with unlimited voice & SMS for one year worth Rs 15,000. But to get the offer you need to shell out Rs 4,999. The users can now enjoy uninterrupted digital services without any daily data usage limit. Additionally, users are entitled to complimentary Jio Prime Membership as a part of this offer.

Vodafone offers on Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+: For people on Vodafone, you can get a free subscription to Netflix for a year on Vodafone Red plans. The plans start at Rs 999 and you need to buy it before April 30, 2018. Vodafone prepaid users are not forgotten, and Samsung has plans for them as well. If you recharge with Rs 199, you will get unlimited voice and 1.4GB per day and get an additional 10GB free data every month for next 10 recharges.