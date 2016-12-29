Samsung’s next is Galaxy A 2017 series smartphones; to launch on January 5: report

Earlier, Samsung had given out a little teaser which suggested that the upcoming Galaxy A 2017 smartphones will come with water resistant features which will big a considerable upgrade from its previous devices. (Pic: Samsung Malaysia Twitter handle)

Samsung, with an aim to make a comeback after the Galaxy Note 7 debacle, is reportedly planning to kick off 2017 with Galaxy A series of smartphones. The smartphones, according to reports, will be unveiled on January 5. According to pictures posted on Malaysian news websites, the Samsung Galaxy A 2017 series will be showcased in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Earlier, Samsung had given out a little teaser which suggested that the upcoming Galaxy A smartphones will come with water resistant features which will big a considerable upgrade from its previous devices. Samsung Malaysia Twitter handle posted, “Hold your breath, ‘A’ new wave is approaching” and “It all begins with ‘A’, hold your breath.”

According to a German website Winfuture.de, Samsung will release Galaxy A3, Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A7 smartphones on January 5. The website has also showcased detailed specifications and press photos of the devices. According to the report, the Galaxy A series will have a metal build. The device will be available in Black, Gold, Blue and Pink colour variants. The basic Galaxy A3 smartphone will be powered by the Exynos 7870 octa-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The smartphone will sport a 13MP rear camera and an HD resolution Super AMOLED display. Meanwhile, that Galaxy A7 2017 device will reportedly feature a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED full-HD display with 1080×1920 pixels resolution. It will have the company’s octa-core Exynos 7880 processor along with 3GB of RAM and internal memory of 32GB.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A5 2017 will reportedly feature a Super AMOLED 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. The smartphone is rumoured to be powered by Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 7880 processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Both A7 and A5 devices will reportedly feature a 16-megapixel camera.