Samsung may launch this Galaxy smartphone in January; can pack new ‘pay’ feature

It is most likely that the successor of a popular Galaxy device is on its way to the market.

The South Korean tech giant Samsung is likely to launch a new smartphone in India very soon. The new smartphone is likely to come under the Galaxy On range of products and the smartphone will be an Amazon India exclusive device. To entice people about the latest smartphone, Amazon has set up a dedicated page ahead of the launch. According to the images shown on the page, it can be deduced that Samsung’s latest smartphone will be focused on performance and design. The page also has the tagline that states buyers can shop “in a new way”, which hints the new device may have Samsung Pay functionality.

Although there is no specification about the smartphone listed on the e-commerce site by the manufacturer, the teaser images do show us the curved edges – it is most likely that the Galaxy On Max successor is on its way to the market. The images hint at a bezel-less display, however, the device is not likely to have completely edge to edge display like Samsung Galaxy S8. Since Galaxy On devices are mid-range devices, it will be interesting to see how Samsung portrays this latest smartphone.

The Galaxy On Max was released in July this year via Flipkart at a price of Rs 16,900. In the year-end sale at Flipkart, the last year’s high-end smartphone, Samsung Galaxy S7 was listed at Rs 26,990. The Samsung Galaxy On5 which is originally priced at Rs 8,990 will be available for Rs 6,490 during the sale.

Meanwhile, Samsung and LG, two of the biggest smartphone manufacturers, on Saturday claimed they do not slow down phones with old batteries — a practice which Apple admitted to using in iPhones to prevent them from unexpected shutdowns.

With leaks about the next flagship from Samsung, the Galaxy S series floating every now and then, a smartphone case manufacturer has leaked what the device may look like. The design of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ seems have been confirmed through a new leak. Ghostek, a cell phone accessories manufacturer has listed the ‘renders’ for Galaxy S9 and started taking pre-orders for its series of waterproof Nautical cases.