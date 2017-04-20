Samsung launches Galaxy S8 at Rs 57,900

South Korean electronics major Samsung. (Reuters)

South Korean electronics major Samsung on Wednesday unveiled its latest flagship smartphone, Galaxy S8, priced at Rs 57,900 onwards. The handset will be available in two versions—Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus (Rs 64,900). The devices will be available at select retail outlets and online exclusively on Samsung shop and Flipkart from May 5, 2017. Pre-booking started from Wednesday itself.

The latest launch by Samsung will compete with Apple’s iPhone as well as products from Sony, LG and Asus. These products are very crucial for the company since it comes after late last year the company’s big-ticket flagship, Galaxy Note 7, reported incidents of catching fire, due to which it had to be recalled globally.

“These two devices are among the most awaited smartphones and are already receiving great response worldwide. These push the boundaries of traditional smartphones with its design, technology and services,” Samsung India senior vice president, mobile business, Asim Warsi said.

The handsets are bundled with Samsung’s DeX dock, which allow users to transform their smartphone into a full desktop-like experience. DeX optimises the screen and some Android apps to give full-screen experience, allowing users to edit presentations, or watch 4K videos on the big screen. Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus buyers will also get a double data offer from Reliance Jio. On a monthly recharge of Rs 309, users will get 448 GB of 4G data over 8 months.

Samsung is the is the world’s largest smartphone maker with 21.2% market share in 2016. In India too, it led the market with 24.8% share at the end of the December 2016 quarter, as per research firm IDC.

The S8 will have a 5.8 inch display with no physical phone button, rather an invisible home button, while the S8 Plus will have a 6.2-inch screen.