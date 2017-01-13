Samsung launches Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G smartphones; prices start at Rs 6,890

In a bid to extend the popularity of its Galaxy J series, South Korean smartphone maker Samsung on Friday launched two brand new models Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G smartphones. (Source: Youtube)

In a bid to extend the popularity of its Galaxy J series, South Korean smartphone maker Samsung on Friday launched two brand new models Galaxy J2 Ace and Galaxy J1 4G smartphones in the country priced at Rs 8,490 and Rs 6,890 respectively. The J series was launched in the Indian market with an intention to provide the best selling smartphone series with an affordable price range.

The newly launched Galaxy J2 Ace comes with a front camera flash feature, while Galaxy J1 4G with a Super AMOLED display. Commenting upon the launch of the smartphone models, Manu Sharma, Vice President, Samsung India said, “The response to our affordable 4G J Series has been phenomenal with consumers appreciating the build quality and the India-centric features that make Samsung’s J Series a compelling offering for our consumers.”

Both the models come along with features like ‘Ultra Data Saving mode’ (UDS), ‘S bike’ mode and ‘S Power Planning’ that provide users a much affordable browsing experience, uninterrupted riding for bikers, and smart power planning respectively.

You might also want to see this:

The Galaxy J2 series also features ‘S Secure’, a technology that ensures the safest browsing experience, at the same time comes with privacy features to keep one’s personal information protected. Galaxy J2 Ace sports 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera with a selfie flash option. The Galaxy J1 4G sports a 5MP rear and a 2MP front camera along ‘Beauty Face’ mode that enable users to enhance images automatically.

While Galaxy J2 Ace is equipped by a 1.4 GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, the Galaxy J1 4G runs on 1.3GHz quad-core processor and 1GB of RAM.