Samsung launches ‘Galaxy C9 Pro’ smartphone in India

Samsung India on Tuesday announced the launch of its new smartphone powerhouse ‘Galaxy C9 Pro’ here. Bollywood actress Prachi Desai did the honours for the company. The customer can pre-book the device through select stores and online platforms from January 27. The company is offering one-time screen replacement for a period of 12 months on pre-booking.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will be available in two colours, black and gold. The device will be available across all retail channels in the latter half of February 2017 at a price of Rs 36,900.

The Galaxy C9 Pro is a feature powerhouse with a super screen, super memory and super camera, offering consumers an immersive viewing, the best multimedia and camera experience.

“India is one of the fastest growing smartphone markets. Consumer trends indicate that more users prefer larger screen smartphones. With the introduction of the Galaxy C9 Pro, we continue our commitment to offer our customers the very best of features and technology,” said Aditya Babbar, Deputy General Manager, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

“The Galaxy C9 Pro will enhance and give users the best multimedia experience with its 6-inch Full HD sAMOLED display while delivering a powerhouse performance thanks to its advanced processor, 6GB RAM, huge battery power and storage. And to top it all, the superb 16MP front and rear camera with f1.9 lens will help users capture brilliant photos even in low light conditions,” he added.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro is the first Samsung with powerful 6GB RAM which offers a seam-less multi-tasking experience. In addition, it also comes with an inbuilt memory of 64GB which is expandable up to 256GB. It also hosts a 64-bit Octa Core Processor.