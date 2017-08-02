Samsung Independence Day sale: You can get this Rs 42,900 Galaxy phone for just Rs 22,900, check out details on more such offers

Independence Day Sale: Samsung has come up with a few offers on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge devices. (Reuters)

Samsung India has announced an Independence Day sale, where it is offering massive deals and discounts on some Galaxy smartphones in the S series. To be precise, Samsung has come up with a few offers on the Samsung Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy S7 Edge devices. Basically, the deals are on exchange offers and a cash back. Samsung has offered upto Rs 8000 cash back on the Galaxy S7 and S7 Edge phones. This offer is valid for online channels as well as offline stores. The Independence Day Special offer has already started from August 1. Check out the exact offers and deals below.

Samsung is rolling out an assured Rs 8,000 cash back on the purchase of Galaxy S7 Edge on both the models-64GB and 128GB. Also, you can avail upto Rs 12,000 on the exchange. Meanwhile, if you buy the Galaxy S7, you will get an assured cash back of Rs 4,000. There is an option to avail Rs 12,000 discount under the exchange offer as well. It should be noted that you can buy either of the smartphones in an EMI offer for upto 24 months. Samsung has said that the Independence Day sale is available via online and offline channels.

The 32GB variant of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge usually comes with a price tag of Rs 42,900. The company on its website is offering a Rs 8,000 cash back on purchase via debit and credit cards. Additionally, there is an exchange offer discount of Rs 12,000 listed on this device as well. So essentially the phone can be bought for Rs 22,900 if you use the full discount. However, it should be noted that the exchange offers depend on which smartphones you exchange the new device with. Samsung has listed out the categories of smartphones which can be exchanged. When it comes to the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S7 Edge, the phone is priced at Rs 48,900. But if you use the discounts and cash back, you can buy it for as low as Rs 28,900. Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy S7, which is priced at Rs 42,900 can be bought at Rs 26,900 if the discounts are availed. It is interesting that the S7 Edge can be bought at a bigger discount.

Both the smartphone were launched by Samsung in February 2016. When they arrived in India, the devices were announced at Rs 48,900 (S7) and Rs 56,900 (S7 Edge). The Samsung Galaxy S7 series run Exynos processor in India, while in a few other smartphone markets, they have the Qualcomm Snapdragon 820.

Watch the review of Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge here:



When it comes to specifications, Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge feature a glass-metal design. These phones contain an ‘Always-On Display,’ and are IP68 water and dust-resistant. The S7 phone has a 5.1-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, while the S7 edge model features a 5.5-inch screen. The devices feature a 12MP ‘Dual Pixel’ rear camera with f/1.7 aperture and Smart OIS feature. The front camera is 5MP with f/1.7 aperture. Samsung Galaxy S7 series comes with 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The Galaxy S7 comes with a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S7 edge has a 3600 mAh battery. Both phones support fast-charging and wireless charging.