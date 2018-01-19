Samsung display patent reveals in-display fingerprint sensor, iris scanner

Samsung might be considering to bring the long-rumoured in-display fingerprint sensor finally after it has already been implemented inside in a smartphone. (Source: WIPO)

Samsung recently confirmed that its next-generation flagship devices – Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ – will be launched at MWC. Evan Blass, the famous tipster, later leaked the release, pre-order, and shipping dates for the devices. The Samsung Galaxy S9 duo could launch on February 26, go for pre-order on March 1, and start selling from March 16. While the tech world is hotly anticipating the launch of newer Galaxy devices, Samsung may have already chalked out the plans for the next Note series smartphone. Samsung has filed a patent revealing the design of a smartphone display with ‘holes’ in it to equip components such as in-display fingerprint sensor, an iris scanner, and camera sensors. Rumours suggest that this display could be featured in the Galaxy Note 9 first.

The South-Korean giant has applied for a patent with the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) that shows that it is conceptualising a smartphone display that will eliminate the space required by various sensors. Unlike the ‘notch’ seen on iPhone X, the display runs across the entire screen size embedding all the necessary sensors. This gives us a hint that Samsung might be considering to bring the long-rumoured in-display fingerprint sensor finally after it has already been implemented inside in a smartphone (Vivo X20 Plus UD?) demoed by Vivo at CES 2018. In addition to this, the patented display concept reveals holes marked for cameras and iris scanner.

Samsung is also planning to forgo the 18.5:9 aspect ratio for its Infinity Display technology. Instead, it is mulling a 21:9 Infinity Display to feature on upcoming smartphones with this new patent. The display could come with a feature that will allow switching between the full-screen and regular view. On the top of the display, as seen in the patent, there is a grill hinting at the possibility of a front speaker.