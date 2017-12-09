Samsung Happy Hours sale: Get additional Rs 6,700 off on Amazon; check full details

Samsung is hosting its Happy Hours sale on Amazon India on December 12. (Source: Amazon)

Planning to buy a new smartphone? Well, this might just be the right time for it. Samsung is hosting its Happy Hours sale on Amazon India on December 12 from 12 PM to 2 PM and, here you can get some of the best smartphones by the manufacturer at unbelievably cheap rates. During this sale, Samsung offers exclusive deals on all its major devices including Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro. Even though the company hasn’t revealed the new price tags, it has already confirmed that the customers will be able to get an additional discount of up to Rs 6,700.

Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (6GB) which is originally priced at Rs 34,000 is up for grabs at Rs 29,900 on Amazon after a discount of 12 per cent. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A7 (2017) with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 20,990 instead of Rs 27,700. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage can be bought at Rs 17,990 instead of Rs 24,500. Samsung On8 (3GB RAM+16GB ROM) is listed for Rs 11,590. The smartphone gets 14 per cent off. The Galaxy J5 (2016) can be purchased for Rs 9,190, instead of Rs 10,990. Other deals include Samsung C9 Pro (6GB RAM) at Rs 29,900 (12 per cent off) and Galaxy A9 Pro at Rs 24,990 instead of Rs 25,200.

The users can also but Samsung’s latest flagship device, Galaxy Note 8 for just Rs 67,900. The smartphone is available in Maple Gold and Midnight Black colour options. Meanwhile, the company is hosting its ‘Christmas Carnival’ sale on the Samsung Shop from December 8 to December 15, where it is offering deals across smartphones, speakers, audio accessories, wearable devices and televisions.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport smart wearables will be available at no-cost EMIs on credit/debit cards, net banking, and Cash on Delivery payment modes. People will get free delivery on all orders across the country.