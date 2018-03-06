Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launched in India: Price, specifications, and everything you should know

Both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ devices will be available in Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, and Coral Blue colours.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have been launched in India at an event held in New Delhi. Initially launched at the Unpacked 2018 event, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were unveiled a day ahead of the official start of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona. Samsung, moving away from its conventional practice of launching newer Galaxy smartphones in India around a month after the global unveiling at Barcelona, took the wraps off the devices in India alongside the global timeline. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones features new cameras with dual apertures, 3D emojis, Super Slo-mo, and more.

Alongside, Samsung made a ‘Made for India’ announcement wherein the company has partnered Airtel and Reliance Jio to introduce LTE carrier aggregation with 2.5 times faster data speed up to 250Mbps in India. Samsung Pay has been announced to introduce Samsung Rewards where the users will be rewarded for each transaction on the platform. The Samsung Pay integrates across UPI, store payments, and online payments to offer rewards to the users.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Price and Availability in India

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ India price has been set at Rs 57,900 and Rs 64,900 for the 64GB storage models, respectively. The 256GB storage models of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, are priced at Rs 65,900 and Rs 72,900, respectively. The pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ began last week via Samsung online store, Airtel store, and offline retailers. Flipkart will begin the pre-booking of the Galaxy S9 smartphones at 2 pm today. The customers who pre-booked the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphone via Airtel will be able to purchase them on Wednesday, March 7.

Besides, Samsung announced that the customers who opt for Paytm Mall and HDFC credit/debit cards as the payment options will receive a Rs 6,000 cashback. On top of that, on the exchange of old Samsung devices, the customers will get a value of Rs 6,000 under the Samsung Loyalty Programme, in addition to the aforementioned benefit. Samsung will also offer the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones at Rs 9,900 as down payment on Airtel where the customer will have to make monthly payment of Rs 2,499 for 24 months. In addition, the Airtel customers will also get 80GB data, unlimited calls, and one-year Amazon Prime subscription at the Infinity postpaid plan worth Rs 499. The Airtel Infinity Rs 799 recharge plan will entitle the customer with 120GB data and unlimited calls. For prepaid customers, the Rs 199 recharge plan will offer 1.4GB data and unlimited calls.

The Vodafone postpaid customers will receive one year of free Netflix subscription on the Rs 999 RED plan while the Jio customers will get 1TB 4G data and unlimited calls on the recharge of Rs 4,999 for 12 months.

Both the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ devices will be available in Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, and Coral Blue colours. The shipping of the smartphones begin March 16 via Samsung stores, Flipkart, and select offline retailers.

The 256GB storage models of both the smartphones will only be available in Midnight Black colour option initially. It will exclusively be available at Reliance Digital stores, Samsung stores, and Samsung Shop.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Features and Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S9 comes with a 5.8-inch Quad-HD+ Super-AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio while the Galaxy S9+ bears a 6.2-inch Quad-HD+ Super-AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ run on Android 8.0 Oreo and are powered by Exynos 9810 SoC, unlike the US and China variants that sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor. The Galaxy S9 bears 4GB of RAM along with two storage models in India – 64GB and 256GB, while the Galaxy S9+ packs 6GB of RAM and two storage options – 64GB and 256GB. The smartphones come with microSD card support for storage expansion up to 400GB. The 128GB model that was launched alongside the other two storage models has not been launched in India.

The cameras on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are the biggest USP of the smartphones. The Galaxy S9 sports a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel ISOCELL camera that features two aperture sizes – f/1.5 and f/2.4 – for low-light photography and bright photos. The Galaxy S9+, on the other hand, bears a dual camera setup consisting two 12-megapixel Dual Pixel ISOCELL cameras, wherein one features dual apertures (f/1.5 and f/2.4) while the other has just single f/2.4 aperture. The cameras on both the devices are accompanied by dual-LED flash modules. The cameras are capable for shooting slow motion videos, Super Slo-mo as Samsung likes to call it, at 960 frames per second (fps) and come with motion detection feature. The slow motion videos are shot in loop, swing, and reverse mode wherein the users can even change the background music as per their preference. The Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ sport 8-megapixel front cameras with autofocus and f/1.7 aperture.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ come with connectivity options that include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 3.1, Micro-USB, and 4G VoLTE among others. The Samsung Galaxy S9 is backed by a 3000mAh battery while the Galaxy S9+ packs-in a 3500mAh battery. The batteries in both the smartphones support fast charging along with support wireless charging. There are iris scanner, fingerprint sensor, and face detection feature on both the devices.