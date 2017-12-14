Samsung Galaxy S9 leaked! Schematic design reveals what the phone will look like

Samsung Galaxy S9 could have a fingerprint scanner at the back and a face recognition technology like the Apple iPhone X. (Representative image)

Samsung Galaxy could launch in January at the Consumer Electronics Show 2018 in Las Vegas. While rumours have been doing the rounds for some time now, a new leaked schematic design has revealed how the mobile could look like. According to the leaked image, Samsung might not come up with the in-display fingerprint scanner as it was being speculated. Recently Synaptics had showcased its own design of in-display fingerprint sensors, the rumours were getting more weight. However, the image that has been revealed by Slashleaks and also posted by China’s microblogging site Weibo, the Galaxy S9 will feature the fingerprint scanner at the back but this time it will be below the camera setup. Earlier, a report by GSMArena had also confirmed the feature.

Launched in 2017, the Samsung Galaxy S8 had the fingerprint scanner at the rear end. However, the position was right next to the camera. This design was reportedly criticised because people kept hovering over the camera module, instead of the scanner. As it appears, Samsung could just change the position to make it more convenient for users, the leaks have revealed. Meanwhile, another interesting feature that has come up in the leaked schematics is that the new Samsung device may have just a single rear camera setup. This is intriguing since most flagship devices feature the popular dual-camera setup.

According to other reports, Samsung will put the dual rear camera only on the Galaxy S9+ variant of the phone. This is in line with how Apple kept the dual camera feature for the iPhone 8 Plus while the smaller iPhone 8 contains a single lens set up on the back. Up until now, Samsung has stuck with the standard camera set up for its series, so it remains to be seen if this changes.

Check out leaked design of Samsung Galaxy S9:

When it comes to security, the fingerprint scanner with ‘under the display’ technology is yet to make an appearance on phones. Apple, in fact, with the iPhone X has got rid of the Touch ID altogether and is relying on Face ID. Meanwhile, Samsung in its Galaxy S8 also has a face recognition feature and an iris scanner, but it also features the fingerprint scanner. The Korean tech giant may improve the face recognition feature with the Galaxy S9 and S9+.

According to other rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S9 series will have the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor and the international variant will be powered by the company’s own Exynos 9810 SoC. In terms of storage, Samsung may stick to the 4GB RAM version. However, some reports suggest that a 6GB RAM variant is also possible.