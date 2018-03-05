Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India launch set for tomorrow: Expected Price, specifications, and more

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch has been set for Tuesday, March 6 in India

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ launch has been set for Tuesday, March 6 in India. The newer Galaxy smartphones will be unveiled at an event in New Delhi where their pricing and availability will be announced. The Samsung Galaxy S9 smartphone duo was announced on February 25, a day ahead of the official commencement of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. Going by history, Samsung usually launches the newer Galaxy flagships in India about a month after the global launch. However, this time the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be launched in India much earlier. Meanwhile, Samsung has already opened the pre-booking of devices via online and offline stores in India.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India Price

The Samsung Galaxy S9 was launched at $719.99, which is roughly Rs 47,000 in India while the Galaxy S9+ price has been set at $839.99 that translates to roughly Rs 54,000 in India. It is expected that the price of Galaxy S9 will be north of the converted price at around Rs 50,000 or more, while the Galaxy S9+ will bear a price tag of over Rs 60,000 in India. The newer Galaxy S9 smartphones are likely to be priced more than the predecessors – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ began last week. Samsung, in addition to its own e-store, is now accepting pre-bookings from online partners such as Airtel store, as well as, offline retailers. An upfront payment of Rs 2,000 is, however, required to be paid to initiate the pre-booking. This amount will be adjusted in the final amount at the time of purchase. Flipkart will also begin taking pre-orders at 2 pm on Tuesday, March 6.

Samsung will launch the Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, and Coral Blue colour models in India.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ come with new camera capabilities, iPhone X-style Animoji called 3D Emojis, new camera island design at the back. The Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch Quad-HD+ Super-AMOLED display while the Galaxy S9+ bears a 6.2-inch Quad-HD+ SUper-AMOLED display. The Indian variants of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are powered by Exynos 9810 SoC with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM, respectively. There are 64GB storage options available for all the colour models and 256GB storage model for just the Midnight Black colour option as of now.

The rear camera on Galaxy S9 is a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel camera with two apertures – f/1.5 and f/2.4. On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ comes with dual cameras each of 12-megapixel sensors, where one lens has two apertures – f/1.5 and f/2.4 – while the other has just one set at f/2.4. There is an 8-megapixel autofocus camera on both the smartphones.