Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ launch highlights: Samsung S9 features better camera, super slow-mo, and new 3D emojis

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus launch Highlights: Finally! The much-awaited Samsung smartphones have arrived. Financial Express Digital was at the Samsung Galaxy S9 phone series launch event as the South Korean giant unveiled its flagship smartphones for this year at its Unpacked 2018 event in Barcelona. The event came ahead of the Mobile World Congress 2018 which will start from February 26. Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus have been unveiled at the Unpacked 2018. Samsung’s S9 and S9 Plus smartphones have a new improved camera with dual aperture. Augmented reality is the big thing that Samsung is betting on. Animated emojis, dual speakers and improved Bixby and Samsung DeX are some of the other things that Samsung has incorporated in the smartphones. Apart from the interest in features, all eyes are on the announcement of the launch of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus. As Samsung announced today, Galaxy S9 will be available in retail stores on March 16. Yet another thing everyone will watch out for is the India price for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

11:34 PM: Galaxy S9 will be available in retail stores on March 16. You can also pre-order on the Samsung website.

11:33 PM: Bixby 2.0 coming soon, says Samsung. More on that later, the company says.

11:32 PM: Eui Suk Chung: Businesses all over the world are working with Samsung devices, so we have updated Samsung DeX.

11:31 PM: Eui Suk Chung: Security is integrated throughout our devices, that’s important for consumers and businesses, Samsung Knox is enterprise-ready and secure.

11:30 PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 plus adapt to your needs, says Eui Suk Chung.

11:29 PM: Powered by one of the most advanced chipsets. You will also have one of the fastest download speeds available on smartphones.

11:28 PM: Samsung: The dual speakers mean you have a cinema-like experience.

11:27 PM: Samsung: We have also given an experience of stereo sound with the help of dual speakers (Dolby Atmos)

11:26 PM: Samsung: We have boosted the brightness of the screen so that in sunlight and dark both everything appears crisp and clear

11:25 PM: Samsung: With S9 and S9 Plus we have created an unparalleled experience.

11:24 PM: Samsung DeX is about intuitive software.

11:20 PM: When you are switching between apps you no longer have to keep flipping your phone as the horizonal mode is now supported.

11:17 PM: Samsung: We have boosted the brightness of the screen so that in sunlight and dark both everything appears crisp and clear.

11:16 PM: Samsung: With S9 and S9 Plus we have created an unparalleled experience.

11:15 PM: Bixby Live Translation taken to a whole new level. Just hover your camera over say for example a menu in Spanish and Bixby will translate it into a language of your choice. This also holds true for information on buildings and even an estimate calorie count of food.

11:13 PM: We have made a camera that brings a whole new level of visual intelligence to your phone. We are changing emojis with the help of augmented reality. Now capture your image and create a personalised animoji.

11:11 PM: For the first time Samsung introduces dual camera feature on its Galaxy series. Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus comes with dual 12 MP cameras.

11:10 PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus come with expandable memory of up to 400 GB.

11:08 PM: Samsung gives live demo of its super-slow capture feature on its camera in the Samsung Galaxy S9.

11:07 PM: DJ Koh, Samsung: We are adding an advanced optic centre that will better monitor your heart rate.

11:04 PM: DJ Koh, Samsung: We are adding an advanced optic centre that will better monitor your heart rate.

11:03 PM: DJ Koh, Samsung: We hope the new Samsung Galaxy phones will help you live a better, healthier life.

11:02 PM: DJ Koh, Samsung: We are unveiling new smartphones that has personalised Bixby which learns from you

11:01 PM: DJ Koh, Samsung: Technology is still too complicated. We are committed to innovation.

11 PM: Samsung: We are taking slow motion on camera to a whole new level with our super-slow mode. Capture moments within moments.

10:59 PM: The camera itself can capture 4 times more data and with the dual aperture that means images that have very little noise.

10:58 PM: Samsung: We are introducing the most ground-breaking camera ever to help you take photos at any time of the day. It’s like your eye which adapts to the light. Most smartphone cameras go blind when its dark. We now have a camera with dual aperture. When it is dark the camera switches to the wider aperture, the widest ever on any smartphone.

10:57 PM: Justin Denison: We completely reimagined the camera when we built the S9. What if your phone could literally translate the world around you?

10:56 PM: Samsung allows users to transform their entry badges into an S9 via AR on its Unpacked app

10:55 PM: Check out the pics!

10:54 PM: Justin Denison: Samsung Galaxy S9 comes in 4 colours: Midnight Black, Coral Blue, Lilac Purple, Titanium Gray.

10:53 PM: DJ Koh, Samsung: Social media has changed the way we all use our phones. How we built a phone has not changed, because we still have to squeeze a camera into a device that is meant for calls.

10:52 PM: DJ Koh, Samsung: The most important function of the phone is now to capture moments, send emojis and videos. 1.2 trillion photos were taken by people on their smartphones last year.

10:51 PM: DJ Koh, Samsung: It is only when technology is in people’s hands that magic happens. You, the people, are the innovators.

10:50 PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will compete with Apple iPhone 8 and Apple iPhone 8 Plus apart from the iPhone X

10:45 PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus screen size is also expected to remain unchanged at 6.2 inch.

10:40 PM: DJ Koh, Samsung: We are inspired by the questions that you ask. We have a deep commitment to listen to our customers.

10:35 PM: Samsung starts event with motto of letting users do what they can’t do.

10:30 PM: Samsung Unpacked event begins. Stand by for live updates.

10:28 PM: Samsung to give enhanced AR experience via its Unpacked 2018 app during the event.

10:25 PM: Samsung MWC: Unpacked 2018 event about to begin in 5 minutes

10:20 PM: There is also buzz that the new smartphones will have better speakers.

10:15 PM: Yet another focus area for Samsung this year would be augmented reality and Animated emojis.

10:10 PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 screen size is expected to remain unchanged from Samsung Galaxy S8; that is at 5.2-inch. Some minor improvements are likely to the display though.

10:05 PM: Focus on better photography in low light may be a gamechanger as that’s a constant issue with most smartphones.

9:55 PM: Buzz is that both Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus are likely to sport dual aperture cameras.

9:45 PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus is expected to have dual cameras of 12 MP each.

9:35 PM: Samsung recently updated its app – Unpacked 2018 – to include an AR feature that invites you to view the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus through the AR lens.

9:25 PM: Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus will also focus on the enhanced use of augmented reality.

9:15 PM: And we enter the venue!

9:10 PM: Waiting for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus event to start shortly.

9:05 PM: Instead of increasing the MP of the cameras, Samsung is expected to focus on finer details of capturing images such as better motion detection and quality of images in low light.

8:57 PM: And it’s 4:30 PM local time in Barcelona – entry opens for the Unpacked 2018 event. Stay tuned for live updates.

8:55 PM: Camera reimagined is the tagline for today’s line – so one can expect Samsung to focus big on improving the camera in S9 and S9 Plus.

8:50 PM: People lining up to enter for the big launch of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus.

8:40 PM: And we are all set for Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus launch event.

8:30 PM: We have reached the venue for Unpacked 2018.

