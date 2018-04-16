Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ pip iPhone X in global smartphone rankings: Report

Samsung Galaxy S8 was ranked third with 80 overall points, followed by Samsung S8 Active (79 points) and Galaxy S8 Plus (79).

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ have topped the global smartphone rankings by the US-based magazine Consumer Report’s smartphone ratings based on durability, speed and sound.

According to the platform’s durability test, Galaxy S9 made it through 100 drops with just minor scratches. The Galaxy S9+ survived the first 50 drops without a problem but cracked at some point in the next 50.

Both new Samsung flagship devices received 81 overall points each.

“The new smartphones offer stepped-up security features, super slow-motion video and a camera that can turn an image into a personalised emoji. In the end, though, it was durability, speedier processing and top-quality sound that nudged the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ just ahead of the competition in an exceptionally crowded field,” Consumer Reports said on its website.

According to Korea Times, Apple’s iPhone X was placed eighth with 78 points while the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 8 took sixth and seventh places respectively with 79 points each. The Samsung Galaxy S8 was ranked third with 80 overall points, followed by Samsung S8 Active (79 points) and Galaxy S8 Plus (79) while the Huawei Mate 10 was ranked 10th.

Consumer Reports is an independent, non-profit member organisation that works side by side with consumers for truth, transparency and fairness in the marketplace.

“It really comes down to personal preference when you are talking about high-end phones these days,” Richard Fisco, Consumer Reports’ head of smartphone testing, was quoted as saying.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones feature well-designed stereo speakers and are tuned by acoustic company AKG-Harman.

“…and despite their small size, the speakers reproduce audio at a good volume and create a full sound quality,” the website said.