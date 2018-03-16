Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ now available: All details on price in India and offers

Samsung launched its next-generation flagship devices earlier this month in India with the shipping starting from March 16.

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are now available for purchase in India. The South Korean giant launched its next-generation flagship devices earlier this month in India with the shipping starting from March 16, same as the global date. The smartphones will be available to purchase via the online channels including e-commerce website Flipkart and Samsung online store while you can also purchase it through offline retailers and Samsung Shop centres across the country.

The pre-bookings for the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ began just after the global launch of the smartphones a day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona. While Airtel store and Samsung e-store opened the pre-booking on February 26, Flipkart opened the booking on the day the Galaxy S9 smartphone duo was announced in India. From today, anyone can buy the Galaxy S9 smartphones from the aforementioned online and offline platforms.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Price and Offers in India

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced at Rs 57,900 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model whereas the 4GB RAM and 256GB variant will be available to purchase at Rs 65,900 in India. However, the latter variant is out of stock on Flipkart but can be purchased via Samsung Shop online store. Also, the offline retailers can also be approached to inquire about the offline availability of the 256GB model of Galaxy S9.

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ bears a price tag of Rs 64,900 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage model while the 6GB RAM and 256GB variant costs Rs 72,900 in India. While the Galaxy S9+ 64GB model is available both on Flipkart and Samsung Shop, the 256GB model is out of stock on both the platforms. The only luck you can try is the offline retailers that may have the 256GB model for Galaxy S9+ in stock.

Coming to the offers, Samsung has a bunch of benefits that it offers on the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. If you are an HDFC credit card holder, then you will be entitled to receive a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the purchase of the smartphones. The cashback will also be applicable on the EMI transactions using the HDFC credit card. Further, there are No Cost EMI options for Bajaj Finserv and other major credit cards starting at Rs 4,049.86 for a month.

Even telcos are offering benefits to the customers. Airtel, Jio, and Vodafone have a different set of benefits that the buyers of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be able to enjoy.

Airtel – Airtel is giving away double data under the ‘Double Data offer’ to the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ buyers. The offer is applicable on the Airtel Infinity postpaid plans worth Rs 499 and Rs 799 only. The customers will get the regular benefits under these plans but with doubled data limit up to 30 months. Also, the Amazon Prime subscription will be valid for the users under these plans.

Jio – Jio is offering up to 1TB high-speed 4G data to Jio customers who buy Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. Jio has introduced a special annual plan worth Rs 4,999 that comes with 1TB data, unlimited calls, and Jio apps subscription for a period of 1 year from the activation date.

Vodafone – Vodafone customers will be able to enjoy Netflix subscription for 12 months with the purchase of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+. however, in order to enjoy that you will need to recharge your Vodafone number with at least the Rs 999 RED postpaid plan that will offer your unlimited calls, 75GB data, Vodafone apps access for 28 days.