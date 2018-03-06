Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India launch today: Price, availability, and specifications

The pre-booking of both the smartphones have already begun in India

Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ will be launched today, March 6 at an event in New Delhi. launch has been set for Tuesday, March 6 in India. The Galaxy S9 smartphone duo India price and availability will be announced at the event. The Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ were launched on February 25 ahead of Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

The launch of newer Galaxy devices in India usually happened a month after the global unveiling at MWC in Barcelona. However, this time Samsung is launching the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ alongside the global timeline. The pre-booking of both the smartphones have already begun indicating that the shipping of the devices is likely to begin soon.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ India Price and Availability

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is priced at $719.99 that’s roughly Rs 47,000 in Indian market while the Galaxy S9+ was launched at a price of $839.99, translating to roughly Rs 54,000 in India. The Galaxy S9 India price is expected to be north of Rs 50,000, while the Galaxy S9+ is likely to bear a price tag of over Rs 60,000 in India. The newer Galaxy S9 smartphones are likely to be priced more than the predecessors – Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

The pre-booking of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ began last week. Samsung, in addition to its own e-store, is now accepting pre-bookings from online partners such as Airtel store, as well as, offline retailers. An upfront payment of Rs 2,000 is, however, required to be paid to initiate the pre-booking. This amount will be adjusted in the final amount at the time of purchase. Flipkart will also begin taking pre-orders at 2 pm on Tuesday, March 6. The shipping of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ is expected to commence from March 16, alongside the global release date.

Samsung will launch the Lilac Purple, Midnight Black, and Coral Blue colour models of Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ in India.

Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ come with new and improved features such as new camera capabilities, iPhone X-style Animoji called 3D Emojis, and new camera island design at the back. The Galaxy S9 has a 5.8-inch Quad-HD+ Super-AMOLED display while the Galaxy S9+ bears a 6.2-inch Quad-HD+ Super-AMOLED display. The Indian variants of the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ are powered by Exynos 9810 SoC with 4GB RAM and 6GB RAM, respectively. There are 64GB storage options available for all the colour models and 256GB storage model for just the Midnight Black colour option as of now.

The rear camera on Galaxy S9 is a 12-megapixel Dual Pixel camera with two apertures – f/1.5 and f/2.4. On the other hand, the Galaxy S9+ comes with dual cameras each of 12-megapixel sensors, where one lens has two apertures – f/1.5 and f/2.4 – while the other has just one set at f/2.4. There is an 8-megapixel autofocus camera on both the smartphones.