Samsung Galaxy S9 design leaked by case maker; to sport single rear camera

The design of Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ seems have been confirmed through a new leak and it seems that the new launch will be similar to its predecessor. Samsung’s Galaxy S9 will be launched in the coming weeks. Ghostek, a cell phone accessories manufacturer has listed renders for Galaxy S9 and started taking pre-orders for its series of waterproof Nautical cases. Renders suggest similar 18.5:9 design for its upcoming Galaxy S9 as seen before in Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+. the renders are also similar to the Galaxy A8 duo to be released in 2018. The renders also suggest that Bixby button from S8 will be retained, however, the bezels at the bottom have become slightly thinner. The infinity display will also be retained from the previous S8 series.

Ghostek case renders show an interesting point, the back of the smartphone is slightly altered and S9 will only feature a single camera, no dual camera, which might be exclusive to S9+. So, buyers must not expect more from the designs which will be quite similar to S8, only it will have slightly more features than the previous version. The case will have features like shockproof, impact and drop protection. The case will also feature touch ID fingerprint and will face ID compatible. Earlier, Samsung has faced a lot of criticism for keeping the fingerprint scanner alongside the lens in Galaxy S8 but in this design by placing the fingerprint just below the lens, Ghostek has rectified from their previous version. The case will support wireless charging that has been there since S6.

Samsung S9 will have two variants of 6 and 8GB RAM with 64 or 128GB of storage space. The phone will sport Snapdragon 845 processor, IP68 rating, Android Oreo, and wireless charging support. S9 will also have 5.7 inches screen with 2160 x 3840 pixels and a non-removable 4200mAh battery. Galaxy S9+ will have 16-megapixel dual rear camera and 8-megapixel front camera. Samsung will be releasing the S9 and S9+ in February, 2018 and will aim to compete with the highly cited iPhone X.