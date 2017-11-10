Samsung Galaxy S9 big revelation: No fingerprint scanner in display?

Unlike Apple, Samsung is unlikely to drop the fingerprint scanner yet.

Rumours about Samsung having the new fingerprint scanner embedded in the display itself in its next flagship model, Galaxy S9, have been debunked by The Korea Herald’s The Investor report. According to the report, Samsung will continue with the placement of the fingerprint sensor at the back of the device, and not on the front display. Both the S9 and S9 Plus will reportedly have fingerprint scanner at the back of the device as seen in their latest flagships, Galaxy S8 and Galaxy Note 8.

The report says that fingerprint sensor was in the works on the display of the phone but faced technical difficulties and Samsung then dropped the idea. Rival Apple, with iPhone X, ditched the fingerprint scanner altogether and focused on facial recognition technology.

But unlike Apple, Samsung is unlikely to drop the fingerprint scanner yet. Another report has surfaced that suggests that the Galaxy Note 9, which is made under the codename ‘crown’, will be the first Samsung smartphone to feature an under display fingerprint sensor and not the Galaxy S9.

“Samsung won’t get rid of fingerprint sensors in its handsets, as there many services and platforms running based on the technology,” an industry watcher who wished to be unnamed told The Investor.

It was the semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company, Qualcomm, that showed a working prototype of fingerprint sensor embedded in the display.

The Samsung Galaxy S9 is likely to be launched in February 2018, with a commercial release in March 2018.