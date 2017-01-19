Samsung Galaxy S8: here’s how the company will fight the Galaxy Note 7 explosion syndrome

If we go according to the leaks, Samsung’s next device Galaxy S8, will bring in some amazing new features. (Galaxy Note 7 picture: Reuters)

Samsung is trying everything that is there to overcome the Galaxy Note 7 debacle before it finally launches its latest flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone. With an aim to rise above the explosion issues, Samsung is reportedly working on introducing thermal pipes in the Galaxy S8 smartphone. Digitimes has claimed sources from Taiwan, as saying that the new device will integrate within itself, thermal pipe heat dissipation solutions. According to the report, the company will source the components for this from a Taiwan-based company called Auras Technology and Chaun Choung Technology, and the shipments will start from February just before the expected launch date.

The Galaxy S8 device is expected to have the same ultra-thin heat pipe design which Samsung had in the Galaxy S7 smartphone. Earlier reports had suggested that the new device might have the same two pipe design as in the Note 7 smartphone in order to increase heat dissipation but as it appears, the company could have backed out from that design. Others companies have also been using this new technology to avoid overheating and fire of their smartphones. HTC Desire 10 also has a heat pipe made by Taisol, and there is something similar in the LG G6 device as well, made by Furukawa Electric from Japan and Delta Electronics from Taiwan.

Samsung has been using this technology since the Galaxy S7 and the Galaxy Note 7 devices but it didn’t work out well for the company as it had to stop the production of the latter because of explosions. Even the latest device Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro has thermal pipes to improve efficiency. In order to rebuild its brand for smartphones, Samsung seems to be taking slow steps which are full of features. Samsung might also announce the results of the investigations on why the Note 7 devices were exploding, soon.