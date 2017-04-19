Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ to launch in India today: Live streaming, specs, features & price

Samsung launched S8 and S8 Plus on March 29. With screens of 5.8 inch and 6.2 inches, Samsung S8 and S8 Plus is the flagship phone of Samsung and a successor to the S7. (Image: Reuters)

South Korean tech major Samsung had launched its Galaxy S8 smartphone in the US recently and is all set to roll out the flagship device in India today. The global electronics giant has scheduled the Galaxy S8 launch event in New Delhi at 12 pm today. If you wish to watch the live streaming of Galaxy S8 event, you will have to visit the Samsung India website (http://www.samsung.com/in/microsite/galaxy-s8-webcast/#). The price of the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ is not available at the moment but will be revealed during the launch of the devices. Meanwhile, The e-commerce website, Flipkart had earlier put out a teaser poster for the launch of the phone in the country, on their website. Samsung had also started a pre-registration page earlier, but the pre-bookings could only start from today.

Samsung launched S8 and S8 Plus on March 29. With screens of 5.8 inch and 6.2 inches, Samsung S8 and S8 Plus is the flagship phone of Samsung and a successor to the S7. The Samsung phone features infinity display which is a bezel-less edge to edge screen. The device has a bezel-less curved edge ‘infinity display’ covered with pristine glass. The device is IP68 rated, meaning it is water and dust resistant. The company has also upped the security feature with an iris scanner, face recognition and fingerprint scanner – moved to the back of the device – to unlock the device. The home button has been shifted beneath the ‘infinity display’.

Specifications and Features:

Samsung S8 specifications: The smartphone has a 4 GB RAM along with 64 GB ROM. The device features a 5.8 inch Quad HD+ display screen. In terms of camera, the phone has a 12MP dual pixel camera at the back and an 8MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy S8 is fueled by a 3,000 mAh Battery. The phone will support the voice activated assistant Bixby. According to the website, Bixby ‘can talk, see, read, recommend the user on actions. The Samsung galaxy s8 and s8 plus is water and dust resistant (IP68 rating) .” The Samsung Galaxy S8 have a type C charger with faster charging speed and even an option for wireless charging.

The phone’s camera can selectively focus on what the user desires and also comes with exciting modes like food mode to enhance the experience of photography. It also has professional and auto mode resembling pictures clicked in a DSLR.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus specifications: The phones has 4 GB RAM alongside 64 GB ROM. The phone features a 6.2 inch Quad HD+ Display screen. Galaxy S8+ has a 12MP Primary Dual Pixel Camera, 8MP Front Camera and is fueled by a 3,500 mAh Battery. The S8 Plus smartphone ha a bigger screen and a bigger battery as compared to s8. Both phones have the IRIS scanner. This new feature will help a lot of fo individuals and organisations.

Samsung S8 and S8 plus devices have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa-core (2.35 GHz Quad + 1.7 GHZ Quad) processor. For models that will be available in countries other than the US, Samsung will use Exynos 9 (8895) Octa-core (2.35 GHz Quad + 1.9 GHZ Quad) processor.

Price: The Samsung Galaxy S8, in the US, comes with a price tag of $720 (around Rs 47,000) and the Galaxy S8+ comes at $840 (around Rs 55,000). The pricing for these phones might be very close to those price tags. Samsung might sell the phones in India, both via online and offline retailers.