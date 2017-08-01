Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge Independence day Sale: Get phones with upto Rs 20000 off

Samsung has announced an Independence Day special sale. (Reuters)

Samsung has announced an Independence Day special sale, and to mark the occasion it is offering massive discounts and deals on smartphones. As part of the sale, the company has come up with exciting deals on Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge smartphones. The two phones are still considered as one of the best phones in terms of camera, features and performance. There is an assured cash back of Rs 8,000 on the Galaxy S7 edge (both 64GB and 128GB variants). Moreover, there is an additional cashback of up to Rs 12,000 on the exchange of your old device. On the other hand, users who wish to buy the Galaxy S7 will get an assured cash back of Rs 4,000 and up to Rs 12,000 cash back on the exchange.

Both the smartphones will be available on an offer of 24 months EMI as well. The Independence day sale will be conducted by Samsung across all it online and offline channels. Both Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 edge were announced in February last year priced at Rs 48,900 and Rs 56,900 respectively.

The Galaxy S7 has a 5.1-inch display while the S7 Edge has a 5.5-inch screen – both offer the same Quad HD resolution. As the name suggests, the S7 Edge has edge display, as is seen in S6 Edge while the S7 has the traditional look. Talking about the camera, both the smartphones feature a 12-megapixel camera with an F1.7 apperture.

Furthermore, Samsung Galaxy S7 series comes with 4GB RAM, micro SD card slot and hybrid dual SIM. The devices also have Exynos processor instead of Snapdragon 820 processor. The Galaxy S7 comes with a 3,000 mAh battery, while the Galaxy S7 edge has a 3600 mAh battery. Both phones come with fast-charging and wireless charging features.