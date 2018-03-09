Samsung said to drop in-display fingerprint sensor on Galaxy Note 9

Samsung is planning to drop the idea for in-display fingerprint sensor

Samsung is reportedly planning to ditch the in-display fingerprint sensing technology on its next flagship smartphone due to ‘technical’ reasons. As per a report, Samsung might not go with the in-display fingerprint biometric solution for its next flagship smartphone – alleged to be the Galaxy Note 9. The reason being cited is that the ‘ultrasonic and optical solutions’ don’t meet the company’s standards of employing a biometric technology on its devices.

The South Korean giant has so far been speculated to be working on the under-display biometric tech where one could unlock the phone by tapping on the display. However, according to AppleInsider that claims to have previewed a note written by KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo to the investors, Samsung is likely to abandon this technology after it ran into some technical complications. The note reveals that the in-display fingerprint unlocking method will face issues with screen protectors and various different environments that are likely to hamper the success rate of the in-display fingerprint sensor on its next flagship.

Kuo further added in his note that Samsung may not opt for the facial unlocking method as the only biometric replacement for fingerprint-based authentication methods, unlike Apple that forwent with this method on the iPhone X. He, however, is upbeat about some other ‘specialised’ biometric solution that Samsung will equip its next flagship device with. Apple’s Face ID technology has been under the scanner by the security experts over privacy.

Vivo cut to the chase and launched the world’s first smartphone that bears an in-display fingerprint sensor – Vivo X20 Plus UD in January this year. Last month, the company upgraded its in-display fingerprint unlocking method to offer a larger display area than the previous thumbnail icon-sized one on another concept phone called Apex. The Vivo Apex concept phone was showcased at the Mobile World Congress without any claim to launch the phone anytime soon, more because of the unlikely feasibility of bringing a concept phone to mass production. Vivo, however, earlier this month launched the Apex concept phone alongside the announcement that the mass production will start in mid-2018.