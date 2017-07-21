Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to be launched on August 23; likely to be priced at around Rs 70,000

In an official statement, Samsung said that Galaxy Note 8 will be launched on August 23 in New York. (Twitter)

The wait is almost over as Samsung has officially confirmed the launch of Samsung Galaxy Note 8. In an official statement, the company said that the smartphone will be launched on August 23 in New York by tweeting out images and posting out an official invite for the event. Though the company did not mention the model name in either image or invite, the image of the device with no bezels on the side and a Stylus, confirmed that this may well the Galaxy Note 8, reports The Indian Express. “On August 23rd, Samsung Electronics will reveal the latest member of the Galaxy family with the ultimate multitasking device for those who want to do bigger things with their phone” stated Samsung’s press website. It further added “this highly anticipated addition to the Galaxy roster was specifically designed for people who move through barriers to do more of what matters to them.” According to the report, the latest smartphone will be unveiled in an event at Park Avenue Armory in New York City, starting 11 am (EST). It will be around 8:30 pm in India.

Samsung Galaxy was in news for all bad reasons after the Galaxy Note 7 disaster. Following the complaints over its battery, the company had to discontinue the device. However, now the company is looking to win back its customers with Galaxy Note 8. Meanwhile, the company is bringing several high-end technological features into the smartphone. The Galaxy Note 8 will not feature a front home button, just like its S8, S8+ series. Also, it will have an Infinity Display with no bezels on the side, said the report stating leaks. Besides, the phone will have a 6.3-inch SAMOLED Infinity display and run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835/Exynos 8895 processor. As far as storage is concerned, it will have 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and Samsung’s own Bixby voice-assistant, said the report. The phone is also said to be the first high-end smartphone from Samsung to feature a dual-rear camera. For all this, the company could price Euro 999, which is approximately Rs 70,000, added the report.