Samsung Galaxy Note 8 spotted: Huge smartphone on the way; expected price & specs

From the looks of it, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 appears to be larger than the Galaxy S8 and also S8 Plus. (Representative Image: IE)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been spotted at the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website, confirming that a launch is very near now. While the company itself had earlier said that the new smartphone will have a huge display, a new report suggests that it is going to be a ‘massive’ device. Now that the launch of the highly anticipated phone is imminent, rumours and speculations have already started doing the rounds. Now a new report coming from Forbes has revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is going to be a huge smartphone. Meanwhile, four variants of the Galaxy Note 8 have received the FCC certifications in the US. Additionally, in the report in Forbes, we can see similar renders of the Galaxy Note 8 which shows the phone from all sides. From the looks of it, the Galaxy Note 8 appears to be larger than the Galaxy S8 and also S8 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been certified by the FCC, but, the listing does not reveal much about the smartphone’s specifications, nor does it show the images that would have given us a closer look at the impending device. Though Samsung has not revealed the release date of the phone, it has officially confirmed that it will hold the company’s next Unpacked event on August 23 in New York. It is likely that Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in that event. As of now, major details about the Note 8 are missing. According to SamMobile, Samsung’s latest smartphone’s code name internally is: ‘Great’. Also, Samsung posted some details about a Note 8 screen replacement program, which stated that the promotion will begin on August 25. The company might even start accepting the Galaxy Note 8 pre-orders on the same date in other parts of the world, including the US, Europe, and Asia as well.

(Image: Forbes)

Considering that Samsung will launch the Galaxy Note 8 ahead of the iPhone 8, the phone will carry the top-of-the-line specifications. The latest report indicates that Samsung will release a Galaxy Note 8 ‘Emperor Edition’ of the flagship smartphone, which will boast 6GB RAM and 256GB internal memory. That will be double the amount you will get on the standard variant of the Galaxy Note 8. The smartphone is expected to include a 6.3-inch Quad HD curved display, Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, microSD support, dual rear cameras, support for Samsung’s S-Pen, and a smaller 3,300mAh battery, which is smaller than the Note 7’s 3500mAh cell. In some territories, Samsung will be selling the Note 8 with the company’s Exynos 8895 processor. The Note 8 is speculated to be available in three colour options: blue, black, and gold.

When the Galaxy Note 8 arrives in the market, it might be sold at a premium price. The Galaxy Note lineup has never come cheap, but the Galaxy Note 8 could become the most expensive smartphone in the company’s portfolio. VentureBeat claims that the Galaxy Note 8 will launch with a €999 price point in Europe (around Rs 75,320) when it hits the market.