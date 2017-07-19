Samsung Galaxy Note 8 set to launch in August, says top executive; what we know so far

Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s August launch may give it an edge over Apple iPhone 8. (Representative Photo: Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 launch date is approaching, and as expected the leaks and rumours are on the rise. We have known that the tech giant has been planning the launch of the Galaxy Note 8 sometime in the second half of 2017, but a new report has suggested that the announcement will be done by the end of August. In a report in Taiwan’s ePrice (via SamMobile), Samsung’s mobile division chief Dongijin Koh has confirmed the release date for the Note 8. Koh has reportedly said that the Galaxy Note 8 will be launched at the end of August, though the exact launch date is still largely unknown. The high-profile Samsung executive further added that the Galaxy Note 8’s market availability will be expanded among the first wave of countries while other territories will be getting the device only in October. Meanwhile, according to another report in a Korean website The Bell, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will get launched at a company event on August 23 in New York.

While Koh did not reveal which countries would be the part of the first wave, it would not be a surprise to see the Galaxy Note 8 end up launching in India in September. This news of an August launch of the phone does not come as a huge surprise, even though it is a little earlier than expected. This is essentially because Apple will likely launch its hugely anticipated iPhone 8 in September. However, there have been reports floating around on the internet that Apple may have to delay the launch. This means that Samsung will have an edge and more time to sell its Galaxy Note 8. The South Korean company is undoubtedly cautious this time, especially after the whole Galaxy Note 7 fiasco. Although it has now fully recovered from the Note 7 debacle, it is another matter that the company’s latest flagship the Galaxy S8 did not manage to gain popularity.

The Galaxy Note 8 is currently codenamed ‘Great’ or ‘Samsung Gr3at’, according to Venture Beat’s Evan Blass. Meanwhile, the international unlocked version will have model number SM-N950F. The Note 8 is expected to cost over €999 (around Rs 72,123), making it the most expensive smartphone from Samsung. However, it must be noted that Samsung has not announced anything about the Galaxy Note 8, but we already have a good idea of what to expect.

The Galaxy Note 8 is expected to come with a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display. It is said to come in Snapdragon 835 and Exynos 8895 chipset variants. The phone will be backed by 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. It will be equipped with Bixby smart AI assistant and S Pen stylus.