Samsung Galaxy Note 8: 10 things to know about most-awaited smartphone of the year

If the rumours are anything to go by, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 borrows its look from the Galaxy S8 series. (Source: Twitter)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: The last time a Note series phone was released, it was a total disaster thanks to major battery issues – the handset concerned was the much maligned Samsung Galaxy Note 7. The company was forced recall the handsets from all across the globe, but is now set to launch the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 with the aim of bringing back its glory days. Given last time’s debacle, it is being predicted that Samsung might take a safer route and is likely to be more careful with Note 8. Even though there has been an official announcement about the phone’s launch date, there are many rumours about its price, specifications and design that are doing the rounds. Here are 10 things that you should know about Samsung Galaxy Note 8:

1. If the rumours are anything to go by, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 borrows its look from the Galaxy S8 series with some minor changes like S-Pen stylus and the dual camera setup.

2. The finger print scanner is reportedly placed on the right side of the camera just like Galaxy S8 despite the criticism company had received for it.

The all-new #GalaxyS8 takes you beyond the limits of any phone you’ve known before. #UnboxYourPhone http://t.co/pHVmdc8ZNj pic.twitter.com/hyzX4xBAf3 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) March 29, 2017

3. However, it is believed that the size of Galaxy Note 8 will be bigger than that of S8 smartphones.

4. Coming to the specs, the Note 8 is likely to have a curved Super AMOLED display with 2960 x 1440 pixel resolution just like the Galaxy S8 series, according to a report by Deccan Chronicle.

5. It will have a 6.3-inch or 6.4-inch display with Snapdragon 835 SoC or the Snapdragon 836 (unannounced) chipset at its heart. The company is also expected to release a model with Exynos 8895 chip for other markets.

6. The processor will be backed by a 4GB or 6GB RAM which will be enough to make your phone work smoothly.

7. Talking about the camera, the Note 8 is expected to have two 13MP sensors with autofocus, f/2.0 aperture, and 1.12µm pixel size.

Protect your #GalaxyS8 in superior style with the Alcantara Cover. pic.twitter.com/icAUMwGZSZ — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) June 30, 2017

8. Earlier there were reports that the device will have a fingerprint sensor under the display but the company has reportedly dropped the idea due to some technical limitations.

9. The previous Note series phone has been guilty of being little expensive and Note 8 might carry forward the process. The device is expected to be priced at around $850, which is around $80 more than the Galaxy Note 7.

10. The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 will be out on August 23. However, you will have to wait until October to buy it in India and other sub-continental markets.