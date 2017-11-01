Samsung Galaxy Note 8 may have a freezing screen issue; US forums show user complaints

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 seems to be another flagship device where customers are complaining regarding the device. (Reuters)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is reportedly having a freezing issue. Recently Google’s Pixel 2 XL was making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The Pixel 2 XL was reportedly having a problem with screen burn-in, colour concern, as we as in audio recording. Now the Galaxy Note 8 seems to be another flagship device where customers are complaining regarding the device. A few buyers have complained that their new Galaxy Note 8 devices are freezing which is making the phone unresponsive. The company’s official forums in the US is full of complaints which relate to Samsung’s new premium device and its freezing issues.

One of the complaints on the Samsung’s US forum reads as: “I am having some issues with my new Note 8 that I got yesterday. I set up speed dial and sometimes it will call but not show the contact info and sometimes it will just outright freeze on me. I am currently dialling each and every one of my contacts as of now to avoid this issue.” Most of the buyers have written that the unresponsive behaviour happens when they attempt to click on the contacts app or the messaging app, or sometimes even the dialer app. The users have said that once the smartphone has frozen, they have only one option, that is to restart the smartphone. Some of them also wait for the phone to be completely drained out of battery. An Android Police report said that many customers have tried to clear the cache memory and then uninstalling and reinstalling the application. However, the report added that there was no impact on such attempts.

Interestingly, the issue is not confined to one area only. Reports suggest that buyers of the Galaxy Note 8 from both the US and Europe have been facing the problem on their smartphones. It is speculated that that issue may have something to do with the Google Contacts app being installed along with the Samsung’s COntacts app. As of now, there is no answer to resolve the issue on the forums. Also, Samsung has not given out any statement at the moment. The Samsung Community Forum can be viewed on this link: “http://us.community.samsung.com/t5/forums/v3_1/forumtopicpage/board-id/Note8QA/thread-id/3041/page/2”

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 2 XL users, after facing several issues recently, seem to be content with Google’s quick response. After complaints regarding audio recording, screen burn-in, and other crashes, Google acknowledged it and promised quick software fixes to solve the current problems.