Samsung Galaxy J7+ with dual-rear cameras launched: know sale date, price, and specs

Galaxy J7+ is the second phone by smartphone which has dual camera.

Samsung has just launched the Galaxy J7+ which comes with dual camera. The second mobile from Samsung to feature a dual camera setup has been announced in Thailand. The preorders for the smartphone has begun and the first sale of Galaxy J7+ will start on September 18. The Samsung Galaxy J7+ will be available at a price of TBH 12,900. In Indian currency, it is around Rs 25,000. This Galaxy device has a single SIM support. When compared to the Galaxy J7 (2017), the latest Galaxy J7+ is slightly different when it comes to specifications and features.

The Samsung Galaxy j7+ features a metal unibody design and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display. The phone has the company’s always-on display feature. This will enable buyers to get a quick glance at the display without having to wake up. When it comes to power, the Galaxy J7+ is powered by a MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor along with 4GB RAM, 32GB internal storage. It also has a microSD card support (up to 256GB). The device features a dual-camera setup, consisting of a 13-megapixel primary camera (f.17 aperture) and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor (f 1.9 aperture).

Also watch this Samsung smartphone review:



When paired together they can be used to create a realistic bokeh shot, similar to the Honor 8 and OnePlus 5. There’s a 16-megapixel (f/1.9 aperture) shooter on the front for taking selfies. It is accompanied by an LED flash.

The Galaxy J7+ is fueled by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. The Galaxy J7+ also contains a fingerprint scanner and the popular Bixby assistant. Samsung Galaxy J7+ will be available in three colour variants: Black, Gold and Pink. Samsung has not revealed any information on the availability of the Galaxy J7+ other than Thailand.