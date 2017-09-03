Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus pre-booking starts; from price to specs here is all about the smartphone

Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus was launched in Thailand on Sunday. (Website)

Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus was launched in Thailand on Sunday. It is the second smartphone to sport a dual-camera setup. The smartphone is now up for pre-order with the first sale to commence on September 18. Samsung Galaxy J7 plus is price tagged at TBG 12900 (approximately Rs 24829) and is a single SIM variant. As compared to the Samsung Galaxy J7 (2017), the latest Galaxy J7+ will come with a few changes. The smartphone features a metal unibody and sports a 5.5-inch Full HD AMOLED display. Samsung Galaxy J7 Plus comes packed with MediaTek Helio P20 octa-core processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 32 GB internal memory which is expandable up to 256GB via microSD card. It also supports Samsung’s always-on display feature which will allow users to quickly glance at the display without having to wake up.

Moreover, Samsung J7 plus consists of a 13MP primary camera (f.17 aperture) and 5MP secondary sensor (f 1.9 aperture). There’s a 16-megapixel (f/1.9 aperture) shooter on the front for taking selfies. It is accompanied by a LED flash. When paired together they can be used to create a realistic bokeh shot, similar to the Honor 8 and OnePlus 5. There’s a 16-megapixel (f/1.9 aperture) shooter on the front for taking selfies. It is accompanied by an LED flash.

The phone is backed by a 3000mAh battery and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. The Galaxy J7 plus also features a fingerprint scanner, and the Bixby AI app. Samsung Galaxy J7 plus will be available in three colour options: Black, Gold and Pink. Samsung is yet to announce the availability of the Galaxy J7+ outside of Thailand.