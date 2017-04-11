Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro sale on Amazon India: Here are the specs, feature & price you want to know

Samsung India had launched its latest smartphone the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro on April 7, and is on sale from today.

Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro smartphone is on sale on Amazon India at a price of Rs 27,990. The Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro is the smaller, slimmer version of its C9 Pro phablet which was launched in India earlier. Samsung India had launched its latest smartphone the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro on April 7, and is on sale from today. The Smartphone is built in with powerful features in a premium slim design, which makes it a very powerful smartphone in its category. Sandeep Singh Arora, Vice President, Online Business, Samsung India, “At Samsung, we are committed to meaningful innovations that delight our consumers. Galaxy C7 Pro is a slim and stunning device, which comes packed with powerful features for unparalleled multitasking and multimedia experience making it a Lean and Mean machine for the millennials.”

The Galaxy C7 Pro is a slim phone which measures just 7 millimetres in width. It has a full metal unibody and a 2.5D Gorilla Glass making it a durable device. Galaxy C7 Pro also features a 5.7-inch FHD Super AMOLED display for an immersive experience. The Galaxy C7 Pro comes equipped with a powerful 2.2 GHz octa-core processor and 4GB RAM. This will make multi-tasking on the phone smoother and easier. Galaxy C7 Pro has an inbuilt memory of 64GB which is expandable to 256GB. The phone has a 3,300mAh battery, with fast charging capabilities to charge the phone completely in just 100 minutes, according to the company. Galaxy C7 Pro features a 16MP rear camera as well as a 16MP front camera both with an f1.9 aperture lens which can make low light photography better. The rear camera comes equipped with Phase-Detection Auto-Focus and Dual LED flash features as well. There are pre-installed beautifying effects on the selfie shooter also.

The floating camera button in Galaxy C7 Pro enables users to take the best shots at ease with single hand. Galaxy C7 Pro is available in two colour options – Navy Blue and Gold. The device has been priced at Rs. 27,990 and is available as an Amazon exclusive sale.