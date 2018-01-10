Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) with dual selfie cameras, Infinity Display launched in India: Price, specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) will be exclusively sold on Amazon India starting January 20

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018), Samsung’s first dual selfie camera smartphone, has been launched in India at an event in New Delhi. It was being teased by the company for a while and the smartphone is now official in India. The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) comes with mid-range specifications and is targeted at the users who love taking selfies as Samsung has packed the device with dual selfie cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) India price is Rs. 32,990 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. It will be available in Black and Gold colours in India. The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) will be exclusively sold on Amazon India starting January 20.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) Specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is the company’s first smartphone that bears dual selfie cameras, along with its smaller variant Galaxy A8 (2018). It comes with a 6-inch full-HD+ (1080×2220 pixels) Super-AMOLED Infinity Display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core (maker unspecified) processor, two cores of which are clocked at 2.2GHz and the other six are clocked at 1.6GHz. The smartphone comes in two RAM+storage variants – 4GB/ 32GB and 6GB/ 64GB – which can further be expanded via a microSD card of up to 256GB. It is not clear yet which of the two or both variants will be launched in India today.

As we said, the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) bears a dual camera setup on the front, wherein there is a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel shooter, both having an f/1.9 aperture. On the rear side, the smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.7 aperture and PDAF. The internals of the Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is powered by a 3500mAh battery under the hood. The smartphone comes with the standard set of connectivity options such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, OTG support, and 4G VoLTE support among others.

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) features the company’s MST for making payments using Samsung Pay, so that you can pay your bills and groceries without having to carry your bank cards physically. The smartphone is also the first in Samsung’s A series to support Gear VR technology.