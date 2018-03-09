Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) now available at big discount on Amazon; here’s how to avail it

Amazon is also offering No Cost EMI facility on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018).

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is now available with a big discount on Amazon India. Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 4,000 on the original price of the smartphone. Initially launched at Rs 32,990 in January this year, Galaxy A8+ (2018) can be bought at Rs 28,990 via Amazon India. The discount is, however, temporary. While there is no last date that the company has put up, interested buyers are advised to wait at their own peril.

In addition, Amazon is also offering No Cost EMI facility on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018). The eligible banks that allow No Cost EMI include Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI, and RBL Bank among others. Besides, the customers who own Bajaj Finserv cards can also purchase this smartphone with the No Cost EMI option.

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) was launched in January this year, as we said. It comes with top-of-the-line features such as a 6-inch full-HD+ Super-AMOLED 18:9 display, Exynos 7885 Soc, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via microSD card up to 256GB. The handset bears a dual camera setup on the front consisting one 16-megapixel shooter and one 8-megapixel sensor. This setup works in sync to offer you the ‘Bokeh’ effect for selfies. The rear camera, on the other hand, is a 16-megapixel autofocus shooter.

The smartphone comes with connectivity options that include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and 4G VoLTE among others. The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is backed by a 3500mAh battery under the hood.