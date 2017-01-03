Samsung Galaxy A series smartphone prices leaked: here are the details

Samsung Galaxy A (2017) series has just been launched and the price for the A5 and A3 is now confirmed. (IE photo)

Samsung Galaxy A series was announed on January 3 and now the prices of the smartphones have been confirmed. The devices will release in Germany and according to Samsung’s official website for the country, the Galaxy A3 (2017) and Galaxy A5 will be available there from February 3. But there is no information on the Galaxy A7 (2017) for now. In a report in Sammobile, the prices of the smartphones were revealed.

According to the report, the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017) will be priced at 329 euros and the Galaxy A5 (2017) will be priced at 429 euros, which is almost Rs 24,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. It is also mentioned in the report that Asian countries could see the launch of these smartphones soon. Meanwhile, the Galaxy A7 (2017) might not launch in Europe. The company, however, has not officially confirmed a launch date for India.

Specifications: The basic Galaxy A3 smartphone is powered by the Exynos 7870 octa-core processor with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. The smartphone sports a 13MP rear camera and an HD resolution Super AMOLED display. Meanwhile, that Galaxy A7 2017 device features a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED full-HD display with 1080×1920 pixels resolution. It has the company’s octa-core Exynos 7880 processor along with 3GB of RAM and internal memory of 32GB.

You may also like to see:

Also, the Galaxy A5 2017 features a Super AMOLED 5.2-inch display with a resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. The smartphone is powered by Samsung’s octa-core Exynos 7880 processor along with 2GB of RAM and 32GB expandable storage. Both A7 and A5 devices will reportedly feature a 16-megapixel camera.

Samsung has also introduced a USB Type-C charging port for the Galaxy A series smartphones. For connectivity, the phones feature Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v 4.2, ANT+, USB Type-C and NFC.