Samsung Carnival sale on Amazon Day 2: Offers on Galaxy Note8, Galaxy A8+ (2018), and more

Samsung began its Carnival sale on Amazon on Monday, March 5. The second day of the sale is offering big cashback offers on the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 8, while the recently launched Galaxy A8+ (2018) has for the first time been made available at a lower price. The Samsung Carnival sale is live on Amazon India and will conclude on Thursday, March 8. The sale sees discount and cashback offers on Samsung Galaxy smartphones, LED TVs, home appliances such as refrigerators, tablets, wearables, and storage devices.

Samsung Carnival sale offers on smartphones

Under the Samsung Carnival sale, Samsung is offering discounts and cashbacks on the Galaxy smartphones. This is on top of the cashback offered to the customers who opt for Amazon Pay as the payment method while making the purchase. A cashback of up to Rs 8,000 is being given to the buyers as Amazon Pay balance that they can use later for future purchases on e-commerce website, or for mobile recharges.

In addition, Amazon is also offering 5 per cent cashback of up to Rs 1,250 on select Samsung products including home appliances. In order to avail the cashback, the customer needs to be a SBI credit card holder and make a minimum purchase of Rs 10,000 exclusive of any offers. The offer is only applicable on SBI credit card EMI transactions.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is available at Rs 28,990, down from the original launch price of Rs 32,990. The price is inclusive of Rs 4,000 cashback via Amazon Pay. Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime 64GB will cost Rs 12,990 after a cashback of Rs 2,000 on the original price of Rs 14,990 while the 32GB model will cost Rs 10,990 after a cashback of Rs 2,000 on Rs 12,990. Samsung Galaxy On7 Pro is available at Rs 6,990, down from Rs 9,490 and Galaxy On5Pro at Rs 6,490, down from Rs 7,990.

Samsung Galaxy Note8, which was launched last year, is up for grabs as well at a lower price. The smartphone is available to the buyers at Rs 59,900 after a cashback of Rs 8,000 on the original price of Rs 67,990. The Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime can be bought at Rs 13,900, down from Rs 15,300, coupled with an exchange offer of up to Rs 1,500. The Samsung is Galaxy J7 Pro costs Rs 19,900 after a discount on Rs 22,300 with Rs 1,500 as exchange value additionally. The Samsung Galaxy J5 Prime, on the other hand, is available with Rs 1,500 exchange offer.

The Samsung Carnival sale offers discounts and cashback offers on devices, in addition to the smartphones. The Samsung LED TVs are available with 35 per cent discount, while the home appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, microwave ovens, washing machines come with a 25 per cent discount during the sale. Other Samsung products including tablets and storage devices such as microSD cards are available at discounted prices, as well.