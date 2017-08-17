ROG Zephyrus, slimmest gaming laptop in the world to be launched by ASUS

Shabnam Bahadur
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) on Wednesday said that it will launch the world’s slimmest gaming laptop powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7 (Kaby Lake) processor, called Zephyrus. The laptop will be unveiled and showcased for the first time in India on August 20. Peter Chang, regional head – South Asia & Country Manager – ASUS India said, “ROG aims to create laptops that are slimmer, cooler, quieter and more powerful than ever before — to fully address the needs of today’s highly mobile gamers. ROG Zephyrus is the result of this persistent dedication to gaming innovation. Being the first notebook to feature NVidia Max-Q design technology, ‘Zephyrus’ is the thinnest, lightest yet one of the most powerful gaming laptops at the moment.”