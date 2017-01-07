Road Ministry to launch two mobile apps for safety, citizen services

A ministry official yesterday said that ‘m-Parivahan’ is a citizen centric app which would offer the facility of searching and establishing the genuineness of a vehicle and driver. (Reuters)

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is planning to soon launch two mobile apps, ‘m-Parivahan’ and ‘e-challan’, which would not only give a push to road safety but would also facilitate citizen interactions.

‘E-challan’ is an enforcement app which will be utilised by the traffic police as well as transport authorities. Both the apps are expected to be launched during the Road Safety Week which begins on Monday.

However, the user has to be registered so that his credentials can be established. One of the ways of doing this would be through an Aadhar based One Time Password (OTP).