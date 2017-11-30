Ricoh PJ WXC1110 Priced at Rs 69,620 is a lightweight projector that offers good picture quality

This lightweight projector can be carried around easily and offers good picture quality.

A few years ago, one could not have thought of carrying a projector in the backpack for a meeting but that has completely changed in the last one year. The market boasts many high-end, good quality projectors that take less space in a bag than a 15-inch laptop. Recently, Ricoh launched the 4cm x 10cm x 11cm Ricoh PJ WXC1110 projector in India which promises to offer flexibility of presentation anywhere and anytime. Priced at Rs 69,620, this multifunction projector comes with the ability to connect with computer, mobile devices, USB card or embedded memory on the projector. The product comes with a small carry case in which you can nicely fit the projector, cables and CDs. To operate the projector, one can use the small remote that comes with it or the four buttons that are placed on top of the projector. Since Ricoh PJ WXC1110 supports legacy based VGA connector, HDMI/MHL, USB, memory card and has a 3.5mm jack, the connectivity between projector and external device is a cakewalk. One can present images, videos and other files directly from a mobile device, computer, laptop or USB card and even from inbuilt memory. The projector comes with a built-in speaker and the good thing is that it has 3GB on-board storage capacity. So, if you have a presentation that you use regularly or have a movie you love watching, you can store it directly on the projector and you are good to go.

But it is not the storage that matters the most; it’s the picture quality that differentiates viewing experience. While Ricoh PJ WXC1110 is not full HD, it is WXGA (1280 X 800); it provides crisp resolution for both static and video content. Full HD movies look great as do presentations through HDMI and computer in-ports. It is driven by a single chip DLP and an RGB LED Lamp. The lamp has a claimed 20,000 hours of running time in full brightness mode and a whopping 30,000 hours in eco-mode. We used this projector for over a week and we found the picture quality to be impressive. The colour settings are customisable and can be adjusted to make the picture brighter. However, the projector works best when the curtains are drawn in the room and there is no direct light on the screen. The same effect was not there when the lights were on.

At times, you need to make a presentation in a small room and this projector addresses that challenge too. With a short throw ratio of 0.8, this projector can display at a range of just 17 inches with an impressive 25-inch diagonal screen. It can also project on a 200-inch screen from a distance of more than 11 feet. Three things—size, interoperability and quality—differentiate Ricoh PJ WXC1110. The only challenge is that it is slightly expensive. Overall, this projector is lightweight, offers good picture quality and can be carried around.

Estimated street price: Rs 69,620