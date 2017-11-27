Reliance JioPhone booking starts again, but there is a big catch; see how you are affected

The company said that they have started sending out SMS messages to potential buyers. These potential buyers had shown interest in buying the phone in July.

After creating a storm in the Indian telecom sector Reliance Jio is ready to add some more power to it. The retail leg of the telecom giant has started accepting applications for booking of their much talked about JioPhone again. Without going overboard and not keeping it open for all, Reliance Retail will be open to only those who have earlier expressed interest in buying the phone. The company said that they have started sending out SMS messages to potential buyers. These potential buyers had shown interest in buying the phone in July. People who are interested can click on the link in the SMS message or make a call to the number displayed in the message.

A Reliance Jio channel partner said, “A link will be sent to people who are again showing interest to make payment of Rs 500 on the authorised channel. Once they make payment, they will be informed about the date when JioPhone will be delivered to them.” More than 10 million people had shown interest in JioPhone and the message will be sent to all of them. As of now, there were no comments received from Jio and Reliance Retail on the development, PTI reports.

In August, in just under three days, the company registered more than six million JioPhones being booked. Reliance supremo Mukesh Ambani had announced that the 4G phone will be “effectively free” for users. But in order to prevent the misuse of the scheme, the buyers of JioPhone will need to shed a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500.

After use of 36 months, that is three years, the money will be refunded to customers. But in a move to cheer its buyers, the company has further relaxed the refund scheme. According to Jio, under the new condition, the handset buyers can be returned after using for a year but the refunded amount will be of Rs 500. The caveat is that the user has to recharge their phone with at least Rs 1,500.

Customers have the flexibility to reach the Rs 1,500 per year usage figure according to their convenience by choosing various tariff plans announced by the company. Similarly, on the return of the phone in the second year, the customer will get the refund of Rs 1,000 and subsequently in the third year, the entire amount of Rs 1,500 will be refunded.

Reliance started to deliver its JioPhones in small towns from the Navratri festival in early September.