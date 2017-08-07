Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone 4G plans: What is best for you; see detailed comparison

All three service providers have 4G data plans of 1 GB data for 84 days. (Reuters/PTI)

Reliance Jio has proven to be disruptive from its 4G data plans to the recent 4G VoLTE feature phone that was launched last month. The 4G enabled Jio Phone has made other telecom service providers sit up and provide similar plans. Bharti Airtel and Vodafone have brought in competitive data and calling plans to compete with Jio, India Today reported. Here’s a look at the plans provided by the three big names in the industry and which one gives you your money’s worth. All three service providers have 4G data plans of 1 GB data for 84 days.

Price

Vodafone: At first, the plan costs Rs 445 and then drops down to Rs 352.

Airtel: Rs 399

Reliance Jio: Rs 399

Calls

Vodafone: free roaming and unlimited calls for 84 days

Airtel: Unlimited local and STD calls

Reliance Jio: Unlimited STD and local VoLTE calls

SMS

Vodafone: unlimited SMS

Airtel: No free SMS in either of the plans (Rs 399 and Rs 244)

Reliance Jio: unlimited SMS, both local and STD

Data

All the telecom service providers give 1GB data per day for 84 days.

Vodafone has a 4G plan for Rs 352 which gives 1GB data, free roaming and unlimited calls for 84 days, according to the report. While it comes with bonuses like unlimited messages, the plan is a part of a Campus Survival Kit, which is essentially for students and is not very inclusive. Also the students need to be in Delhi or NCR, filtering out the consumer further. At first, the plan costs Rs 445 and then drops down by Rs 93. Airtel has a similar plan for Rs 399 and it includes unlimited local and STD calls. However, it does not provide free SMS as with Vodafone. Another cheaper plan for Rs 244 provides unlimited Airtel to Airtel calls but again there is no free SMS.

Reliance Jio has a 1GB Rs 399 plan for the same time period. Topped with unlimited STD and VoLTE calls, unlimited SMS (both local and STD) makes it a clear winner in the service providers’ race. A similar plan of Rs 309 for shorter duration provides the same services. According to India Today, while Airtel and Jio comes close enough with the amount and data but added features like unlimited SMS puts Jio much ahead than its competitors.