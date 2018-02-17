Reliance Jio teams up with this smartphone maker to launch cheapest 4G VoLTE phone; Check details here

The exciting offer By Reliance Jio, the ‘Jio Football Offer’ which gives Rs. 2200 cashback can also be availed with these handsets as well.

Reliance Jio with the recent launch of JioPhone has caused quite a stir in the market and looks like the telecom giant would like to continue with its domination. And to do so, Reliance Jio has partnered with a smartphone maker to provide cheap 4G devices in the market. Reliance Jio, in partnership with Jivi Mobiles, have launched a flurry of 4G phones at a very affordable price. Their association is also in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Digital India’. The starting price point of the 4G Volte Smartphone is kept at Rs. 699 only.

The exciting offer By Reliance Jio, the ‘Jio Football Offer’ which gives Rs. 2200 cashback can also be availed with these Jivi mobile phones. With this, Jivi Mobiles have launched 5 affordable phones which includes one of a kind touch and type smartphone hybrid model.

Jivi prime P444 (8GB): This one is a dual SIM (4G + 4G) VoLte, and has 1 GB RAM and 8 GB of internal memory which can be expandable up to 64 GB. It has a fingerprint sensor as well. Free Protection Gear: flip cover, protective case and tempered glass

Jivi prime P300: This one will have 5 inch HD IPS 2.5 D curved screen. Jivi Prime P300 will have 1 GB RAM, 8 GB of internal memory which can be expandable up to 64 GB. The camera on this smartphone will have an 8 MP sensor with 5 MP front camera with flash for selfies. Free Protection Gear: flip cover, protective case and tempered glass

Jivi Prime P30: This one will have 5-inch FWVGA screen and 1 GB RAM with 8 GB of internal memory which can be expandable up to 64 GB. The Jivi Prime P30 will have 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera with flash. Free Protection Gear: flip cover, protective case and tempered glass

Jivi Revolution TnT3: This smartphone is one of a touch and type smartphone which has dual SIM (4G + 4G) VoLte capabilities. This one has a fingerprint sensor as well. Free Protection Gear: Protective case and tempered glass

Jivi Energy E12: This one will have dual SIM (4G + 4G) VoLte capabilities. A 4-inch screen with 1 GB RAM and of internal memory which can be expandable up to 64 GB. This one has a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera for selfies. Free Protection Gear : Protective case and tempered glass

Jivi Energy E3: This one is a dual SIM (4G + 4G) VoLte which has 4-inch WVGA screen a 5 MP rear camera and a 2 MP front camera for selfies.

As per the terms and conditions of the offer: 44 cashback vouchers of Rs. 50 each will be issued to whoever buys the Jivi smartphone. However, the first recharge has to be of Rs. 198 or Rs. 299 done before March 31, 2018. These vouchers can be redeemed one at a time before May 31, 2022.