Reliance Jio tariff changed! Check out new prepaid, postpaid 4G data plans

Reliance Jio plans will be a little more expensive than the ones available in the previous offer. (Reuters)

Reliance Jio has revamped its tariff rates from today. This Diwali, Jio has announced that there will be an update in its recharge packs where users will get different benefits on select plans. From October 19, the Jio plans will be a little more expensive than the ones available in the previous offer. Earlier, for Jio Prime postpaid users, there were two effective offers, a Rs 309 plan which offered 60GB of data per month and a Rs 509 plan which offered 120GB of for the same duration. However, now the offer has been divided into 5 different plans.

New Jio Postpaid plans: Under the new offer, Jio Prime postpaid users on a recharge of Rs 309 will get 30GB of 4G data per month and there will be a daily FUP limit of 1GB. In a Rs 409 plan, they will be offered 20GB for a month and it will not have any kind of daily limit. Under the Rs 509 plan, now users will get 60GB of data per month but will now have 2GB of data limit per day. In a new Rs 799 plan, the users will be provided with 90GB of data, and the daily cap has been set at 3GB per day. Also, there is a Rs 999 offer, which will provide 60GB of data. This plan will not have any daily limit.

New Jio Prepaid plans: Under the new plan, Jio Prime postpaid users will now have the option to choose from 9 different offers. Fromm weekly plans to annual offer, the new offers have a range of choices. The lowest plan is valued at Rs 52 and it offers 1.05GBof data. This offer is valid for 1 week and has a daily cap of 0.15GB. The highest plan under the new offer is priced at Rs 4,999. This package offers 350GB of data and is valid for 360 days. There is no daily FUP cap on this deal. Additionally, there is the Rs 149 plan which offers 4.2GB of data and is valid for 28 days. There is a daily limit of 0.15GB on this offer.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans for Prime members.

There are plans for heavy data users too. Under the Rs 509 offer, users get 98GB of data for a period of 49 days and a daily limit of 2GB. The popular Rs 399 plan now has 70 days validity and a daily cap of 1GB. However, as of now, the most effective and economical plan looks like the new Rs 459 offer. This plan offers 84GB of data for 84 days. It has a daily cap of 1GB data.

Reliance Jio postpaid plans for Prime members.

Interestingly, there are two plans you can choose from, which have no FUP limits: Rs 999 and Rs 1,999. The Rs 999 plan offers 60GB of data for 90 days and the Rs 1,999 plan provides 125GB for 180 days. It should be noted that all the offers listed are applicable only to Reliance Jio Prime members.