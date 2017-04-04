Reliance Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer: Here’s what you may not know about the free 4G plan

Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer: As the Prime deadline has been extended to April 15, here are some terms and conditions you should know.

Reliance Jio, on April 1 extended its deadline to sign up for Prime membership by 15 days and now the date is April 15. Jio claimed that 72 million out of its more than 100 million subscribers have opted for Prime membership in the past month. While the earlier deadline was March 31, Jio answered the rumours by extended its offer for more time. Jio appears to lure in as many users as possible into its Prime membership subscription. Jio plans to do it as a part of ‘Summer Surprise’ offers.

The Summer Surprise offer by Reliance Jio shows that the company not only extended the Prime membership deadline, but also stretched its own free offers for members. The extension of Summer Surprise will continue for three more months which means that it will last until July 2017. This essentially means that if you have already become a Prime subscriber, and recharged your Jio number by Rs 303 then the plan will start applying to you from July this year. Till then Jio will remain free not only in voice calling but also in the data packs, which is basically the Happy New Year offer. Meanwhile, if you still have not become a Prime member and plan to do so now, you will also have to recharge with Rs 303 in order to avail the free service.

But, there is a catch. The offers by Jio comes with several terms and conditions. The Summer Surprise offer by Jio is that users will get the paid tariff applicable from July this year. But for that, you will still need to recharge with Rs 303. So, if you have only recharged with Rs 99, you also have to recharge your number with Rs 303 if you wish to avail the three months of extra free data. This essentially means that you just can not escape the Rs 303 recharge.

So what will happen if I have recharged with Rs 149? In case you had recharged with Rs 149 after paying the Jio Prime membership fee before the deadline, you will still have to complete the Rs 303 recharge. You need to go to the Jio app and recharge your number. So, if you do not want your service to be paid right now, and wish to avail the three month free data offer, go and recharge your number with Rs 303. This recharge will enable you to avail the freebies till July 2017.

Also read | Reliance Jio Prime Rs 303 vs Vodafone Rs 346 vs Airtel Rs 349 vs Idea Rs 348 vs BSNL Rs 249: A comparison of internet data plans

If you have already recharged with Rs 149, the voucher will be applicable from July 2017 as soon as the Jio Summer Surprise offer ends. The Rs 149 data plan gives users 2G of data for 28 days.

The Rs 303 recharge is essential to avail the Summer Surprise offer where the free service can be availed till July. So, if you had done the Rs 149 recharge already, the Rs 303 will start being applicable from August onwards so that the former can be availed in July. The Rs 303 offer gives you 1GB data per day, which is almost Rs 10 for each day.

All of this means that if you want to be a Prime member and continue using the freebies, Rs 99 + Rs 303 (equals Rs 402) is the minimum amount you need to pay and there is no escaping that. If you do not want to be a part of Jio Prime after April 15, just do not recharge with anything and the number will soon be stopped, even if you had paid the Prime membership fee.