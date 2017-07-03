Reliance Jio Summer Surprise offer will end in July: How to recharge, check expiry date and balance

Reliance Jio: So how can you check when will your Summer Surprise offer end? What will happen after Jio offers reach the expiry date? Here are all your answers.

Reliance Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ offer will begin to arrive at an end now for a major number of users. So, if you have been using this offer by Jio, it will soon get time for you to recharge your number if you wish to continue with the data benefits. For the uninitiated, Reliance Jio had introduced the ‘Summer Surprise’ offer in April, when its deadline for free services had ended. Then the ‘Summer Surprise’ offer gave Jio subscribers another three months of free services if they became Jio Prime members after paying Rs 99 and a recharge of Rs 303 of higher. But then, after a TRAI order, Jio had to withdraw the Summer Surprise offer but replaced it with the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer, with different conditions. So how can you check when will your Summer Surprise offer end? What will happen after Jio offers reach the expiry date? Here are all your answers.

How to check the expiry date of Reliance Jio ‘Summer Surprise’ Offer? Reliance Jio’s Summer Surprise Offer will end by this month and the expiry date depends on when the users got their Rs 303 recharge done apart from the Prime membership. If you want to check, when your Reliance Jio number’s ‘Summer Surprise’ freebies finish, you will have to go to the ‘MyJio’ Suite of Apps and open the dedicated ‘MyJio’ app. You will then have to sign in with your phone number. Here you will see the offer which you are currently using on reflected in the app’s ‘Dashboard’. If you recharged your number in April, expiry date might just be around the corner. After the expiry date is over, you will have to get regular recharges per month to keep the Jio SIM running, and using that 1GB data per day. Subscribers, who get the Rs 309 recharge with 1GB daily data, will now have a validity of 28 days, and not 84 days as is the case in the Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer. Essentially customers who are on ‘Summer Surprise’ offer cannot avail the extra 84 days being offered on the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’’ scheme. This Jio service is now a paid one.

How to check recharge? How to get a Jio recharge done? Go to the “Menu” tab, and then click on ‘My Plans’. Here you can see you current recharge reflected. Here you will see the amount you got recharged under ‘Summer Surprise offer’. The portal will also show any other vouchers if you had used them. Even the offer expiry date is also mentioned in this tab, right underneath the details of your charge. If your expiry date has arrived, be prepared to get a recharge done. This can be done via the Jio app itself.

What if you are a Jio ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ user? Jio subscribers who availed the ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan offer’ have no reasons to worry as of now, as their first recharge has some time to get expired. But in case you got the recharge done in April, you should check if the 84-day limit is over or close to the end. Here too, the method of checking expiry date is the same. The 84-day free ride is a one time offer only from Jio.

What is Jio’s current tariff plan? Jio offers unlimited voice calls, video calls, 100 SMS per day and 1GB data per day on a recharge of Rs 309, while the Rs 509 recharge will get a similar deal but with 2GB data per day. If your number already had ‘Summer Surprise’ offer on it, the 84-day validity of Rs 309 recharge won’t be applicable. This recharge will get you only 28 days of validity. But if you get the Jio SIM right now and recharge with Rs 309/Rs 509 under Jio’s ‘Dhan Dhana Dhan’ offer, you will also get 84 days validity.