Reliance Jio Rs 399, Rs 309 plan or Airtel’s Rs 349 offer? Find out which is best suited for you!

A comparison between the plans floored by Airtel and Jio

Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel are again giving a tight competition to each other! With Reliance Jio revamping its tariffs and data plans, the tariff war has further intensified between the two telecom operators. In the year 2017, many telecom network operators slashed their tariff and launched plans with extra data and unlimited calling to retain their market share and to counter Reliance Jio. The aggressive tariffs from Jio have already made the telecom sector fiercely competitive. Meanwhile, Airtel is not far behind and has launched many lucrative plans at around the same prices. So, here is a comparison between the plans floored by Airtel and Jio. You can compare the offerings and the price and thereby, select the best option for you:

Reliance Jio’s Rs 399 plan Versus Airtel’s Rs 399 plan

Starting with Jio, the Rs 399 recharge pack comes with a validity of 70 days. Among other benefits, this Jio plan offers 70 GB of high-speed data with a daily limit of 1 GB. Like other prepaid packs offered by Jio, the data speed will be reduced to 64 kbps after the exhaustion of the daily limit, according to Jio’s website. Jio also offers unlimited voice calls and SMS in this pack. Earlier, Jio offered unlimited local and STD calls along with 1 GB data per day for 84 days. Coming to Airtel, the Rs 399 Airtel plan offers 1 GB data per day at 4G speed along with unlimited local and STD calls. Notably, before getting the recharge, the Airtel subscribers will have to check with the customer care, whether the plan is available for them or not.

Reliance Jio’s Rs. 309 plan Versus Airtel’s Rs. 349 plan

The Rs 309 recharge pack by Reliance Jio comes with a validity of 49 days. It offers 1 GB data per day. After usage of 1 GB data per day, the speed will be reduced to 64 kbps. The maximum data that can be availed in this plan is 49 GB. Voice calls and SMS will be unlimited. As for the Airtel’s Rs 349 pan, the telecom network operator is offering a 28 GB data in in a prepaid recharge plan worth Rs. 349. The daily usage limit is 1GB data per day. Users also get unlimited local and STD calls facility for a period of 28 days

Along with the attractive data offers, Reliance Jio also announced a 70 per cent buyback offer for buyers of iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X. To avail the offer, Jio customers will have to recharge with Rs 799 pack every month.