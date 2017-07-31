Reliance Jio Rs 399 plan vs Vodafone Rs 352 offer: Both give 84GB but here is the difference

Vodafone announced a Rs 352 offer. Even Reliance Jio is giving 84GB under Rs 399 plan. But what is the difference?

Vodafone India has taken on Reliance Jio with a new offer called Campus Survival Kit. Vodafone’s new offer is targetted at students and under the scheme, the network is offering 1GB 4G data per day for a period of 84 days. The new offer by Vodafone is currently available for Delhi NCR while other parts of the country will get to avail it soon. Vodafone’s Campus Survival Kit can be availed for a price of Rs 445 initially and later the monthly recharge will come down to Rs 352. So, Vodafone is essentially offering you 84 GB of data at that price. Meanwhile, Reliance Jio recently came up with its new tariff plans after its Dhan Dhana Dhan and Summer Surprise offers ended. Under the new plans, Jio is offering 84GB of 4G data on a number of plans.

The new offer of Vodafone comes with a price tag of Rs 445. This offer brings unlimited calls and 1 GB of 4G/3G data per day. Interestingly, this time the validity is higher than the 28 days average we udually see on Vodafone 1 GB data per day tariffs. The Campus Survival Kit is valid for a period of 84 days, that means users can avail 84 GB of data for the recharge period, and that includes free calls and SMS. But there is a catch here. Vodafone has launched the new offer directed at students in Delhi NCR. Addtionally this offer is valid just for new connections. However, the network provider will expand this plan to other cities in India too. Also, the Rs 352 recharge can be availed only from the second recharge cycle. For the first recharge, users will have to pay Rs 445 and it will contain free discount coupons and a bag as part of the scheme. These things are available apart from the unlimited calling benefits, 1GB data free per day. After the first recharge is exhausted, that is 84 days, users will be able to buy the Rs 352 recharge. However, this plan will also contain the same benefits, which includes the 84 day validity.

On the first recharge, apart from the above, Vodafone is also offering discounts from Ola, Zomato and more to its subscribers as part of the plan. When it comes to the number of calling minutes, the plan limits it at 300 minutes per day, and 1200 minutes per week, which is standard with what other players also offer in the unlimited calling packs. The company had recently brought another plan, which gives 70 GB of data for customers at Rs 244 recharge. The First Recharge Coupon (FRC) 244 plan is meant for the company’s new 4G prepaid customers, and comes with 1GB data per day, unlimited local and STD calls within Vodafone network. The total validity is 70 days. After the first recharge, the second recharge of the same plan will have a 35 day validity.

When it comes to Reliance Jio, users can avail a Rs 349 plan, which gives with 20GB 4G data for a period of 56 days. Jio also has a Rs 309 plan under which users can get 1GB data per day. This recharge pack is valid for a period of 56 days. But most importantly, for the sake of comparision, Reliance Jio has the Rs 399 plan. Under this tariff plan, subscribers can avail 1GB data per day, and it is valid for 84 days. So, essentially, Jio, under the Rs 399 plan is giving 84 GB data for its users. Meanwhile, voice calls and SMS will always be free on the Jio network. For users interested in the Jio plans, have to pay a sum of Rs 99 to get the Jio Prime Membership. This membership is required to avail the recharge plans. However, the Vodafone plan, is limited to only new connections.