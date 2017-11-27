Reliance Jio Rs 149 plan vs Airtel, Vodafone Rs 149, Rs 199 offers: Which recharge is for you?

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Here is a quick look at the best cheap offers for data as well as voice calling.

Ever since the launch of Reliance Jio, rival telecom providers have been trying their best to compete in the sector through their several special data plan offerings. Airtel and Vodafone have been announcing cheap data plans to lure in the customers. While Reliance Jio already has a Rs 149 plan in its list, Vodafone and Airtel are now offering Rs 149 and Rs 199 plans to counter it. The customers are being offered different services under these plans. These recharge packs range from data-centric deals to unlimited voice calling facilities. Sometimes it gets difficult for users to choose among these plans. Here is a quick look at the best cheap offers for data as well as voice calling.

Airtel Rs 149 recharge pack vs Reliance Jio Rs 149 recharge offer: Reliance Jio though charging the same as Airtel will be offering 4.2GB data for the validity period of 28 days. Reliance Jio has set the Fair Usage Policy(FUP) for daily usage at 0.15GB per day. Post the exhaustion of data Jio will be offering 64 kbps speed. Within the offer, users will get unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to all operators. The users will also get 300 local, STD and roaming SMS. Users using Jio app will get access to Jio Cinema, Jio Music and My Jio. Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 149 prepaid offers 300MB data along with unlimited local and STD calls for 28 days. However, in the Rs 149 plan, there is a catch that only 4G handset users will get the 300MB data while others will be offered only 50MB.

Vodafone Rs 199 recharge plan vs Airtel Rs 199 recharge offer: Vodafone’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge will offer 1GB 4G/3G data with unlimited local and STD calls for 28 days. Users who will use more than 1000 local or STD minutes for a period of seven consecutive days will be charged 30 paise per minute thereafter for a period of seven days. A person will be charged 30 paise per minute post exhaustion of 250 minutes per day. Availing the offer, people who will be calling 300 or more different numbers in a week will be charged 30 paise per minute for the rest of the pack validity. Meanwhile, Airtel’s Rs 199 prepaid recharge will offer unlimited local and STD calls with 1GB 4G/3G/2G data for 28 days.