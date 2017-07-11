Reliance Jio reveals new tariff plans: Double 4G data benefits on some Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan offers, avail 84GB at Rs 399 and more

Reliance Jio new 4G data plans: Check out the new Jio prepaid and post paid tariff rates.

Reliance Jio has just upgraded its Dhan Dhana Dhan plan, and the new packs start at Rs 349. Interestingly, under the new plan, Jio users can avail added data benefits. Also, there is a new Rs 399 plan, which is offering a longer validity period giving users more 4G data. In another new plan priced at Rs 349, users can avail 20GB of 4G data, for a period of 56 days. The Rs 399 plan is totally same as the earlier Rs 309 plan, but the validity of the offer is 84 days. This tariff plan will provide you 1GB of 4G data per day. While the Rs 399 plan comes with a daily FUP of 1GB data, the Rs 349 plan does not have any kind of data cap. However, once you exhaust the 20GB 4G data limit, the internet speed will come down to 128 kbps. Meanwhile, voice calling and SMS will remain free.

Reliance Jio prepaid plans: The earlier Rs 309 plan is still available with 1 GB data per day, but the validity period has been extended to 56 days. The daily FUP will remain the same. So, essentially, under the new plan, you will get 56 GB of data with the Rs 309 pack. Also, when it comes to the Rs 509 pack, there is a 56-day validity, with a daily FUP of 1GB data, which means you will get double the data (112 GB). Additionally, the Rs 999 plan now has a 90-day validity, while the Rs 1999 plan has 120-day validity, the Rs 4999 plan gets 210-day validity, and Rs 9999 plan gets 390 days of validity. This means the Rs 9999 plan gets you more than a year’s validity. The amount of 4G data on these plans is now 90 GB, 155 GB, 380 GB and 780 GB respectively. The telecom company has maintained the other plans at the same value, but now the first recharge benefit which extended validity and data offering is now deleted. Check out the plan list below:

Reliance Jio postpaid plans: When it comes to Reliance Jio Post-Paid plans, the network provider has introduced a couple of new plans as well. Here also, the new plans start at Rs 349 and Rs 399. The first plan at Rs 349 comes with two months validity and 20 GB data. The second plan priced at Rs 399 offers 1GB per day with three months validity, which comes to a total of 90 GB for the total period. Reliance Jio’s Rs 309, Rs 509 and Rs 999 plan all now have a validity of two months, which means the data is doubled. So in the Rs 309 plan, you are getting 60 GB data, Rs 509 plan is giving 120 GB data, while the Rs 999 will give 90 GB data. However, the most premium postpaid plan will not include any daily data cap.